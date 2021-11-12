Chennai Couple’s Dramatic Brush With Death

Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan
Banu P.15/11/2021 20:55
It's my area too many pothholes
Tejashwi B.15/11/2021 11:23
the fault is with the bike driver putting foot onto to an unknown surface without visibility . sumtimes people forget basics , & the hero widout cape is the bus driver who reacted immdiately & so he didnt let his basic driving skills at the home & reacted quite quicklly.
Anirban P.14/11/2021 23:54
Gov- galti inki hai inhe helmet pehanna chahie tha
Pooja P.14/11/2021 03:02
Good to read about pepper who are still there to help each other That's what humanity is still alive
Chandra S.14/11/2021 02:47
The Govt should be made responsible for these accidents.
Anup J.13/11/2021 14:28
Just in time?? I wonder weather these people even see the footage before posting an article.
Kamala B.13/11/2021 10:52
When on street we Notice Signal, zebra crossing, Traffic, police Toll Naka Fly over Bridge petrol pump etc All citizen of Government working and. Daily Moving on the same roads Blindfolded Our country needs very eagle eyes government laws and order to follow.
Kamala B.13/11/2021 10:43
It's all misfortune Which has to occur PEOPL ALWAY use the wrong way to get down Always use safe door to get down the bus. Look back and front to be alert.
Gaurav S.13/11/2021 09:05
It’s potholes fault. What was it doing there in first place?
Tanmay S.13/11/2021 07:00
These potholes take countless lives but still the corrupt governments won't do anything.
Komal S.13/11/2021 05:33
No one can escape it uska time nahi aaya tha
Hara K.13/11/2021 03:55
In India all accidents are by default considered due to 'overspeeding' only.
Kumar M.13/11/2021 03:41
Govt should Set new Guide lines for road contractors...to add banking and water retaining systems in sides qnd finally maintaining the same road for 5yrs or so
Kamla R.13/11/2021 03:24
PTC has very skilled drivers no doubt.. But destiny does play a hand..
Agun A.13/11/2021 01:45
Its the goverments fault, the concern miminister must takes steps imediately
Brut India12/11/2021 20:40
This man had a personal tragedy. And now he's on a mission to fix all roads in Bengaluru: https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/bengalurus-pothole-raja-mission-fix-indian-roads-starts-ngo-4423880.html
Sahil S.12/11/2021 17:00
I wish to tag all the political parties please show some magic fixing roads.
Shaikh T.12/11/2021 16:53
This kind of incident happened with me too.
Martin P.12/11/2021 16:43
Man on bike ... kok isn't even wearing a helmet ... don't care about his lady either
Vasudha R.12/11/2021 16:43
Please close the holes and save lives., everyone's life is precious for them and thr family., I lost my father in an accident and I know how painful it is., no one shud suffer such a great loss