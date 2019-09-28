Chennai’s Illegal Banner Culture

Will another tragic death finally put an end to illegal banners in southern India?
Ganesh G.10/11/2019 14:40
Ok
Yuvaraj10/10/2019 14:55
இத பார்த்தா ஒன்று புரியுது திமுக பேனர் எடிட்டிங் சூப்பர் இது ஒரு பொழப்பா
Eswaran10/07/2019 05:32
நீ பெரிய யோக்கியன்தாண்டா கமலு புன்ட
Selvam A.10/06/2019 10:47
Captain Tamil Nadu
Natarajan N.10/05/2019 13:04
Ne pesathada punnaku
செந்தில் க.10/04/2019 09:07
Athula kamalukku oru penar kuda vaikkalaiya daii frud pasangkala
Kaali M.10/02/2019 15:56
போடா கமல்ஹாசன் புண்ட
Mahendran R.10/02/2019 13:39
https://www.facebook.com/130210030469247/posts/1574253036064932/ political leaders..,
Raghu S.09/30/2019 08:42
National human rights commission should take these incidents as Sue Moto .
Brut India09/30/2019 05:51
Almost two weeks after the young girl lost her life, AIADMK councillor Jeyagopal has been arrested for causing death due to negligence. But he refuses to accept that the banner caused her death: https://www.news18.com/news/india/aiadmk-councillor-arrested-two-weeks-after-party-banner-claims-techies-life-in-chennai-2325531.html
Prashanth P.09/29/2019 21:44
Contry brut Big Idiot people in only TN, simply to show off bikaris will put big cutouts,
Dononjoy M.09/29/2019 14:27
Hoarding has become part n parcel of southern states
Marceline J.09/29/2019 06:16
All made money an die
Prasad P.09/29/2019 05:07
Good
Naranan R.09/29/2019 03:41
Chennai Tamil are vadikatya mutaal vaargam. Cinema and drama are kuthadis kurtam only means of life hood . Mutaal vaargam will never learn to appreciate true value of human life.
Sukakumaran V.09/29/2019 03:07
No other countries will put banners like India especially Tamil nadu
Rashid A.09/29/2019 01:36
Pm modi is a terrorist
Nikhil G.09/28/2019 21:09
India’s always gonna be ugly with posters of corrupt politicians propagated all over cities in banners no matter how many die. They don’t care. Period.
Sakshi G.09/28/2019 18:14
As always once again a woman has to paid the nose by loosing her life Because of unease roads. At least Her demise has revealed Ministers for overlapping their non- caring natures. Dash it😡😡😡😡🙏🙏
Sivakumar S.09/28/2019 17:41
One does not need any reason to keep a banner. For anything and everything public displays banners. Example. Child's first birthday, daughter attaining puberty, guy going abroad for employment, marriage, death announcement. All these are besides the banners displayed by political parties to please their bosses. Already in Coimbatore one person lost his life when a banner fell on him on Avinashi Road. Subashree's death on 14.9.19 was a great tragedy. The Hon'ble High court of Madras had thankfully taken up the case suo Moto and has banned display of banners.