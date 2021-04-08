back

Chhattisgarh Journalist Recalls Phone Call From Maoists

This local journalist recalls his conversation with Naxals before abducted CRPF jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas was released...

08/04/2021 3:27 PM
  • 45.5K
  • 9

And even more

  1. 2:39

    Chhattisgarh Journalist Recalls Phone Call From Maoists

  2. 3:54

    Four Things Indian Politicians Don’t Want You Doing

  3. 3:02

    Diggy Raja Vs. Maharaja Scindia In Parliament

  4. 2:29

    CBI, ED Have A Free Hand: Nirmala Sitharaman

  5. 3:53

    When BJP Trained Guns On Rahul, Rihanna, Mia Khalifa

  6. 6:04

    Sanjay Raut Asks Centre Who Really Is Anti-National

8 comments

  • Nix's C.
    3 hours

    Whatever could be the reason for Naxal's to released the captured Jawan, I'm glad for the family

  • Jakir H.
    8 hours

    What are modi and Amit Shah doing against the naxals? Probably strategizing ..oh wait no.. They are campaigning for election 😡😡

  • AvinAsh H.
    11 hours

    I think admin is real 420...

  • Wilhelm D.
    12 hours

    Do you know you can make up to $10,000 on weekly basis!! I want to introduce you to my weekly strategy that can generate huge profits within 7 days of trading. The system is 95% accurate with a guaranteed payout. Minimum investment of $300 earn you $3,500 and $500 can earn you up to $5,500 in 7 trading days. Invest $1000 and earn $8,500 in 14 trading days. Invest $2000 earn $12,500 in 14 trading days. Also you can invest $3000 and earn $15,500 in 14 trading days. No Scam! Ask me "How"?? WhatsApp:+13479139836

  • The T.
    15 hours

    Must Watch - https://youtu.be/rIzOsUe8Ssc.

  • Nabeel A.
    15 hours

    There is one political party who will shut it's mouth on the killings of 22 soldiers but won't forget to praise itself with proclaiming and counting the release of this jawan as their achievement.👍👍👍

  • Dawood I.
    15 hours

    Mega IPL In India🇮🇳 Join Us and Get Profit 100%, our Source is 👉 UK🇬🇧👈FIXER🤟 Thank you Follow me on what'sapp 🆔 ☎ *ᴡʜᴀᴛ𝐬 ᴀᴘᴘ 👇 🏏+1 (857) 2980211 🇬🇧 🏏+918074113653 🇮🇳 telegram 👇👇👇 https://t.me/jackpotmatchreport

  • Brut India
    16 hours

    "Today is the happiest day of my life", Manhas's wife said after his release: https://zeenews.india.com/india/chhattisgarh-naxal-attack-cobra-jawan-rakeshwar-singh-manhas-abducted-by-naxals-released-2353606.html

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.