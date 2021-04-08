back
Chhattisgarh Journalist Recalls Phone Call From Maoists
This local journalist recalls his conversation with Naxals before abducted CRPF jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas was released...
08/04/2021 3:27 PM
8 comments
Nix's C.3 hours
Whatever could be the reason for Naxal's to released the captured Jawan, I'm glad for the family
Jakir H.8 hours
What are modi and Amit Shah doing against the naxals? Probably strategizing ..oh wait no.. They are campaigning for election 😡😡
AvinAsh H.11 hours
I think admin is real 420...
Wilhelm D.12 hours
The T.15 hours
Must Watch - https://youtu.be/rIzOsUe8Ssc.
Nabeel A.15 hours
There is one political party who will shut it's mouth on the killings of 22 soldiers but won't forget to praise itself with proclaiming and counting the release of this jawan as their achievement.👍👍👍
Dawood I.15 hours
Brut India16 hours
"Today is the happiest day of my life", Manhas's wife said after his release: https://zeenews.india.com/india/chhattisgarh-naxal-attack-cobra-jawan-rakeshwar-singh-manhas-abducted-by-naxals-released-2353606.html