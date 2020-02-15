Chidambaram Vs. Sitharaman on Budget 2020

Fresh Visuals Of Police Assault In Jamia Library
439 comments
Dnyaneshwar K.2 hours
P chidambaram is also one of the most currupt person as well
Mousam A.2 hours
Par mujhe kya Maine toh piyaz nhi khata
Shakeeb A.2 hours
Reason for her to be a finance minister is her English madem angrazi badi bhadiya bolti hai 😂 with attitude chaar Chand lag jate hai 😂😂😂
Nikhil N.4 hours
The incompetent doctor is now going around the country saying that operation successful.. but the patient is dying
Suresh D.4 hours
This lady is a stupid finanace minister and don’t know how to manage her own home finance management as criticized by her Husband. God Rama save our country.
Salam S.6 hours
Most of the guys are amazing in blame game but the solution to the problem is no one knows
Nageswara R.6 hours
So u say she has replied with patience she her face u can make it out.
Suman M.6 hours
Now the money laundry accused became writer... Chidu aisa kaise chalega.. Baap beta chor.. Parliament mei. Shor.
Varghese E.7 hours
Stop blaming the past and listen to what others have to say!
Jiss T.7 hours
Only they know is to say about what happened in the past....
Niraj K.9 hours
Don’t bother mrs finance minister about these idiots the biggest manipulators of laws . Keep on doing your work & grill everybody who has done wrong with the economy.dont spend time answering them
Shahnawaz Q.9 hours
This lady is really a joke !!? She is the most incompetent FM of the Indian History...every body knows...
Ravi N.10 hours
Hit like if u feel smashing the current finance minister by looking at her attitude, what else we can expect from the current feku govt.
Packeer I.10 hours
Don't shout madam...it is not Moore market....hear what legend says....don't act as smart...it is danger ....
Vivek S.10 hours
Chidambaram mein itna dimaak tha ki wo curption karne ke baad bhi desh ki GDP ko 9 tak pahuncha diya , aur ye sitaraman ki baato se hi pata chal jata hai ki knowledge ki bahut kami hai
Ramesh B.13 hours
Talking about balancing the patients? for whom they voted fuck you guys have political divide is not an issue its the priority of the sickness
Mangesh P.13 hours
Nirmala sitharaman knows nothing about growth ,economy ...economic slowdown.,gdp.....just as bjp doesnt have one competent minister for this job ..so dat is y she is at this post
Avish J.14 hours
Both r bull shit..... economy and our business is going from bad to worse....
Riamei D.15 hours
Fuck u finance minister
Gagan P.17 hours
This lady seems to be high on something really strong 😂