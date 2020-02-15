back

Chidambaram Vs. Sitharaman on Budget 2020

ICU and doctors: This Chidambaram-Sitharaman debate on the health of India’s economy did not cause any injuries.

02/15/2020 4:57 AM
439 comments

  • Dnyaneshwar K.
    2 hours

    P chidambaram is also one of the most currupt person as well

  • Mousam A.
    2 hours

    Par mujhe kya Maine toh piyaz nhi khata

  • Shakeeb A.
    2 hours

    Reason for her to be a finance minister is her English madem angrazi badi bhadiya bolti hai 😂 with attitude chaar Chand lag jate hai 😂😂😂

  • Nikhil N.
    4 hours

    The incompetent doctor is now going around the country saying that operation successful.. but the patient is dying

  • Suresh D.
    4 hours

    This lady is a stupid finanace minister and don’t know how to manage her own home finance management as criticized by her Husband. God Rama save our country.

  • Salam S.
    6 hours

    Most of the guys are amazing in blame game but the solution to the problem is no one knows

  • Nageswara R.
    6 hours

    So u say she has replied with patience she her face u can make it out.

  • Suman M.
    6 hours

    Now the money laundry accused became writer... Chidu aisa kaise chalega.. Baap beta chor.. Parliament mei. Shor.

  • Varghese E.
    7 hours

    Stop blaming the past and listen to what others have to say!

  • Jiss T.
    7 hours

    Only they know is to say about what happened in the past....

  • Niraj K.
    9 hours

    Don’t bother mrs finance minister about these idiots the biggest manipulators of laws . Keep on doing your work & grill everybody who has done wrong with the economy.dont spend time answering them

  • Shahnawaz Q.
    9 hours

    This lady is really a joke !!? She is the most incompetent FM of the Indian History...every body knows...

  • Ravi N.
    10 hours

    Hit like if u feel smashing the current finance minister by looking at her attitude, what else we can expect from the current feku govt.

  • Packeer I.
    10 hours

    Don't shout madam...it is not Moore market....hear what legend says....don't act as smart...it is danger ....

  • Vivek S.
    10 hours

    Chidambaram mein itna dimaak tha ki wo curption karne ke baad bhi desh ki GDP ko 9 tak pahuncha diya , aur ye sitaraman ki baato se hi pata chal jata hai ki knowledge ki bahut kami hai

  • Ramesh B.
    13 hours

    Talking about balancing the patients? for whom they voted fuck you guys have political divide is not an issue its the priority of the sickness

  • Mangesh P.
    13 hours

    Nirmala sitharaman knows nothing about growth ,economy ...economic slowdown.,gdp.....just as bjp doesnt have one competent minister for this job ..so dat is y she is at this post

  • Avish J.
    14 hours

    Both r bull shit..... economy and our business is going from bad to worse....

  • Riamei D.
    15 hours

    Fuck u finance minister

  • Gagan P.
    17 hours

    This lady seems to be high on something really strong 😂