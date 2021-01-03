back

Children Used To Steal Jewellery Caught On CCTV

The CCTV at this Bareli jewellery store captured a rarely seen form of stealing...

03/01/2021 6:57 AM
279 comments

  • آمنه ا.
    2 days

    Yha islamophobes pgla jynge 😆😆😆...burqa burqa burqa!! Arre bhakto koi b burqa pehn kr chori kr skta h thoda to dimagh lgaya kro...

  • Neeta P.
    3 days

    Stupid women 😡

  • Dhakshayani D.
    4 days

    This community ppl, mostly involved in theft, drug peddling and all anti national activities,they breed their children like mosquitoes and leave them to do all such filthy activities

  • Rohilla A.
    6 days

    The most peaceful community on earth are teaching their children to be the most peaceful terrorists 😁

  • Zazai H.
    7 days

    sharam karo kistra mam hi apni bachi se chory karte hi lanat tum par

  • Kumari A.
    7 days

    now its stealing next she will teach how to handle guns and start killing people. sick minded.

  • Narendra V.
    7 days

    Blady bitch.. criminal

  • Sumit C.
    07/01/2021 20:31

    Aur bhejo baccho ko madarsaa

  • Abhishek G.
    07/01/2021 16:38

    Dekhlo bhai bhurkha ke andar ki sliyat

  • Rizi K.
    07/01/2021 16:35

    😡

  • S Z.
    07/01/2021 16:28

    beshrm orty

  • Davin C.
    07/01/2021 14:10

    Should Not allow to enter in without showing their face .

  • Kajal S.
    06/01/2021 18:05

    you know what you have to do next😂😂😂

  • Shuaib F.
    06/01/2021 17:21

    Arrest n put behind the jail

  • Ramesh G.
    06/01/2021 16:34

    Face coverings should not be allowed and security risk. Abaya is ok but how can you hide identity and walk ??

  • Rivqah A.
    06/01/2021 15:50

    How bad parents teach to baby for theif 😡 😡 😡 😡

  • Atiya S.
    06/01/2021 14:50

    Why are there suggestions to ban burqaa... Face cover should be banned.. not people wearing burqaa.. And plz have a keen look , the kids didn't belong to the thieves...

  • Kalpesh P.
    06/01/2021 07:54

    It is not possible to identify the ladies who wear burkha. The face & body language is not recorded so it becomes difficult to prove the identity of the criminals. All the high security areas including malls & jewellery showrooms should ban entry with burkha. This is for the security & not against any community.

  • Saima S.
    06/01/2021 05:40

    Pathetic parents

  • Nasim A.
    05/01/2021 21:48

