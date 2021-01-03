Children Used To Steal Jewellery Caught On CCTV

What’s Up With India’s Ink Attacks?
279 comments
آمنه ا.2 days
Yha islamophobes pgla jynge 😆😆😆...burqa burqa burqa!! Arre bhakto koi b burqa pehn kr chori kr skta h thoda to dimagh lgaya kro...
Neeta P.3 days
Stupid women 😡
Dhakshayani D.4 days
This community ppl, mostly involved in theft, drug peddling and all anti national activities,they breed their children like mosquitoes and leave them to do all such filthy activities
Rohilla A.6 days
The most peaceful community on earth are teaching their children to be the most peaceful terrorists 😁
Zazai H.7 days
sharam karo kistra mam hi apni bachi se chory karte hi lanat tum par
Kumari A.7 days
now its stealing next she will teach how to handle guns and start killing people. sick minded.
Narendra V.7 days
Blady bitch.. criminal
Sumit C.07/01/2021 20:31
Aur bhejo baccho ko madarsaa
Abhishek G.07/01/2021 16:38
Dekhlo bhai bhurkha ke andar ki sliyat
Rizi K.07/01/2021 16:35
😡
S Z.07/01/2021 16:28
beshrm orty
Davin C.07/01/2021 14:10
Should Not allow to enter in without showing their face .
Kajal S.06/01/2021 18:05
you know what you have to do next😂😂😂
Shuaib F.06/01/2021 17:21
Arrest n put behind the jail
Ramesh G.06/01/2021 16:34
Face coverings should not be allowed and security risk. Abaya is ok but how can you hide identity and walk ??
Rivqah A.06/01/2021 15:50
How bad parents teach to baby for theif 😡 😡 😡 😡
Atiya S.06/01/2021 14:50
Why are there suggestions to ban burqaa... Face cover should be banned.. not people wearing burqaa.. And plz have a keen look , the kids didn't belong to the thieves...
Kalpesh P.06/01/2021 07:54
It is not possible to identify the ladies who wear burkha. The face & body language is not recorded so it becomes difficult to prove the identity of the criminals. All the high security areas including malls & jewellery showrooms should ban entry with burkha. This is for the security & not against any community.
Saima S.06/01/2021 05:40
Pathetic parents
Nasim A.05/01/2021 21:48
