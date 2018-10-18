back
Choice Of Anil Ambani's Reliance As Rafale Partner Shocks France
This French investigative reporter broke the story about the Modi government allegedly pushing Anil Ambani's Reliance as a partner on the Rafale fighter jet deal. He told Brut India about the controversial details that were revealed in internal company documents, the unanswered questions and why this 'deal of the century' is shocking France.
10/18/2018 10:46 AM
Navanil M.11/02/2018 13:12
Hope this will help you.
Subhadeep D.11/02/2018 09:00
If he can put the evidence or reveal his source I will think about it. Before that hell with your fake news sponsored by your garbage masters.
Jyotiprakash B.11/02/2018 05:18
Brut ever questioned Congress for 50+year corruption in India.... Never. Now shows bjp's lagging. So strange
Kritik K.11/02/2018 00:36
.
Sharmila P.11/01/2018 15:06
wt is he saying?
Pradeep V.11/01/2018 14:35
Not a new surprise from, this admin. Anti modi campaign!
Suhas J.11/01/2018 14:35
boi... Check this out
Deepak Y.11/01/2018 07:22
The funny thing about this post is...he told brut India particularly 😂😂😂😂 like what r u.. international court of justice or biggest news channel of India
Sagar A.11/01/2018 05:46
well how does it matter who builds the aircraft as long as dassaults is ready to give warranty and maintain the quality.
Guru P.11/01/2018 02:25
And this one is the real burnol moment for the bhakths..
Narayan R.10/31/2018 16:48
चोकीदार चोर हैं
Bikki C.10/31/2018 13:44
Who is this white ceo Pm or paid agent of Congress why should we believe him
Abhimannyu M.10/30/2018 18:58
what was the first allegation about Rafael deal... and the list has become bigger.... sorry don't dare to tell me vakt please.
Ayan B.10/30/2018 17:49
Nije oi dekho
Kartikay T.10/30/2018 12:12
but where is the proof? just left based news agency with thier rethorics when dassault and french government both gave explanation and press release and it's 400crore which goes to relaince not 30k crore
Mrityunjay S.10/30/2018 09:23
Try harder butt India it's not working
Arnab C.10/30/2018 08:55
Avigyan Naskar
Sandeepkumar C.10/30/2018 02:31
HAL could not produce kaveri engine in last 30 yrs, why the hell we r behind HAL. Let's private firms come up and compete.
Sarfaraz K.10/29/2018 16:23
I'm watching this video and then there's Big Boss playing on my TV. Not sure what's a bigger issue, the Rafale deal or the fight between Deepak and Jasleen. Real fix here.
Abhishek K.10/29/2018 15:37
You Congress chamcha admin... If u have guts post what Air Force chief said about Rafale... Go do gulamgiri of Congress and comunists...