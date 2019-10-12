back
CISF Major Makes Stirring Speech On Human Rights
Soon after a CRPF constable advocated violence against “anti-nationals”, this Assistant Commandant with the CISF stood up to stress on the importance of human rights in India.
10/12/2019 2:57 PM
- 1.7m
- 32.3k
- 1.2k
1052 comments
Jeevan P.4 days
You can expect justice from the country whose flag you are burning every fridays- Major Chinmay Nair
Asifa R.4 days
he is so right.
Namprattil R.11/26/2019 10:01
They are just " Industrial Security force "...only
Adv M.11/07/2019 16:25
One thing is crystal clear. Educated person could be distracted for a moment but his consciousness will ultimately pull him back to human approach come what may.
Devendra K.11/01/2019 06:43
Jai hind sir join cisf
Ooh M.11/01/2019 05:14
safe india need
Venkat B.11/01/2019 02:38
Jai hindu sir
Ved P.10/31/2019 17:02
Good
Bishnu K.10/31/2019 15:11
Heavy weight speech
Rana D.10/31/2019 11:42
what a speech.....
Amit S.10/31/2019 09:07
There is NO MAajor rank in CISF.
Akash M.10/31/2019 08:26
Fu** yourself officer
Akela A.10/31/2019 04:48
I think the person who is posting Video...need to learn abt Army Rank Structure....and Police structure..so please it shows disrespect to Rank ..designation...kindly improve your knowledge....regards...
Romen N.10/30/2019 17:31
Ll
Shubham M.10/30/2019 16:30
This man should be a professor. What an inspiring speech. Hail to thee.
Veerendra K.10/30/2019 14:47
दिल से सलाम अति सुंदर
Veerendra K.10/30/2019 14:47
जय हिंद सर जी
Sukhdev M.10/30/2019 14:18
Everything is ok you are right sir but chalan bahut mahenga h 2 mahene me 4000 ka bike fine bhar deya yrr Thora rate Kam kro yrr
Pallavi K.10/30/2019 05:11
Super speach
Arun S.10/29/2019 19:39
Shame on you, the video-makers!