CJI On Lack Of Quality Parliamentary Debates

Here’s why Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, thinks the Indian Parliament is in a "sorry state of affairs"…

17/08/2021 1:27 PM
63 comments

  • Riken S.
    12 hours

    And what about the laws which are constitutionally and legally correct but are stayed by the supreme court just because they are related to farmers? Will the SC work on emotions rather than law?

  • Abbas M.
    a day

    Great CJi . Theory is over. When India expects Practicals from Honble Supreme Court of India, as a protector of Construction of India.

  • Amrinder S.
    a day

    Candidate for pegasus

  • Naren K.
    a day

    Forgot to mention the Worst Condition of Indian Judiciary & Corruption

  • Rohan G.
    a day

    He has at least guts to say this as compared to previous CJIs👍

  • Samuel M.
    a day

    Soon after his retirement..he ll get rajyasabha membership as bonus...

  • N.a. A.
    a day

    Time has come for Elected mayor

  • N.a. A.
    a day

    Then things might change and change for better

  • N.a. A.
    a day

    BMC budget is bigger than many state government budgets, try discussing them , as people’s lives on day to day basis is municipal corporations and not Delhi alone.

  • N.a. A.
    a day

    Something is fundamentally wrong, with the way things are being portrayed or sought to be aired .

  • N.a. A.
    a day

    If debates can happen in TV studios, why not parliament or assembly or municipal corporations?

  • N.a. A.
    a day

    That’s because, we have lung power parliamentarians and the intent is not to debate , how do I catch the attention of public , so I gets noticed as someone who is concerned about the larger public.

  • Najam A.
    a day

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4621497127860942&id=100000021002840

  • Udai S.
    a day

    Watch your own house first.

  • Abdulsamad S.
    a day

    Very well said sir. All know mostly illiterates and criminals are sitting in the parliament including chor modi and Shah tadhipar.

  • Sriram T.
    a day

    Judiciary is in ICU

  • Precious E.
    2 days

  • Joseph P.
    2 days

    He will either suspended or transferred Soon

  • Vellu P.
    2 days

    This man is a product of yes man from congress so nothing to be surprise

  • Asim R.
    2 days

    Atleast taliban have clear view in front of world and his ppl .but feku dont have qnythinh except lie