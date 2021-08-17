CJI On Lack Of Quality Parliamentary Debates

PM Modi's Questions For Neeraj Chopra
Riken S.12 hours
And what about the laws which are constitutionally and legally correct but are stayed by the supreme court just because they are related to farmers? Will the SC work on emotions rather than law?
Abbas M.a day
Great CJi . Theory is over. When India expects Practicals from Honble Supreme Court of India, as a protector of Construction of India.
Amrinder S.a day
Candidate for pegasus
Naren K.a day
Forgot to mention the Worst Condition of Indian Judiciary & Corruption
Rohan G.a day
He has at least guts to say this as compared to previous CJIs👍
Samuel M.a day
Soon after his retirement..he ll get rajyasabha membership as bonus...
N.a. A.a day
Time has come for Elected mayor
N.a. A.a day
Then things might change and change for better
N.a. A.a day
BMC budget is bigger than many state government budgets, try discussing them , as people’s lives on day to day basis is municipal corporations and not Delhi alone.
N.a. A.a day
Something is fundamentally wrong, with the way things are being portrayed or sought to be aired .
N.a. A.a day
If debates can happen in TV studios, why not parliament or assembly or municipal corporations?
N.a. A.a day
That’s because, we have lung power parliamentarians and the intent is not to debate , how do I catch the attention of public , so I gets noticed as someone who is concerned about the larger public.
Najam A.a day
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4621497127860942&id=100000021002840
Udai S.a day
Watch your own house first.
Abdulsamad S.a day
Very well said sir. All know mostly illiterates and criminals are sitting in the parliament including chor modi and Shah tadhipar.
Sriram T.a day
Judiciary is in ICU
Joseph P.2 days
He will either suspended or transferred Soon
Vellu P.2 days
This man is a product of yes man from congress so nothing to be surprise
Asim R.2 days
Atleast taliban have clear view in front of world and his ppl .but feku dont have qnythinh except lie