CJI's Bobde's Many Controversies
Several Indians called for Chief Justice SA Bobde to resign after he made controversial remarks during a rape case hearing. Here are some of the other times he sparked a furore.
05/03/2021 1:27 PMupdated: 05/03/2021 2:43 PM
81 comments
Mohan S.13 hours
Judgememt in favour of NDA , CJ is RSS, Judgement in favour of left or UPA, CJ is secular 🤣🤣🤣
Bhargav. P.21 hours
Misinforming and deliberately showing the court proceeding in bad light can also be seen as contempt of court . Hope you're aware about the case and its judicial records. What stops you from deleting or snipping the part which ia beinf referred..
Nitin P.a day
They seem to lose senses as they age
Vishnu D.a day
Judiciary is on a mission of making fun and stunts like bikers do. Leaders are in a que for contest of jokers, for making fun they are on a bent to prove himself the best comedian. Cinema artists are playing role of animals even one Mithun claims for original Cobra since than Cobras are collecting their papers in order to make them safe from NRC.
Sushma P.a day
Coward, hypocrite......
Bhat A.a day
The lowest and the worst man in the nation will become its leader.
Fedlese B.2 days
SOLD
Raveendran P.2 days
Every govt and quasi govt agencies demand adharcard for any transaction or business totally defying so called Supreme court order.When supreme court order is defied by govt itself what is the sanctity of such orders.
Vishwanath V.2 days
God save this country
Sushil M.2 days
नागपुरी संतरा मतलब संघी मानसिकता
Irfan K.2 days
Gale mey rasssi sikhi de rahi hai
Anoop N.2 days
Character assassination step 01 completed by brut. 🙏 Something big is coming from supreme court soon.
Maulik S.2 days
Marrying a rape victim doesn't necessarily imply not jailing him... It could even mean to show him that he(the rapist) ruined that girl's life... Taking one statement out of context makes no sense
Brut India2 days
Here is CJI Bobde's response: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/will-you-marry-her-remark-taken-out-of-context-to-tarnish-image-of-sc-says-cji-bobde/articleshow/81388289.cms
SD S.2 days
Last 2/3 CJI has ruined the judiciary system of india. Crupted ppl became CJI with the help of govt and Crupt politicians milking the cow and after retirement they have secure seat in Rajyasabha however they are going down from their position.
Himanshu J.2 days
FYI
UmaMaheshwar R.3 days
As per Brut and left cabal .... Markendeya katju will be ideal for chief justice of India.
Raman R.3 days
His surname explain his character.
John C.3 days
This man is not CJI..dalali donkey.
Hrishikesh D.3 days
I should never speak against the judiciary. I won't say anything now.