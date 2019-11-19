back

Class 1 Student’s Anti-School Rant Is Winning The Internet

She hates going to school so much she even dragged Prime Minister Narendra Modi into this riveting monologue. Gandhinagar’s Ruhi Shah is best heard with the sound on. 🔊 👂

11/19/2019 2:40 PMupdated: 11/19/2019 3:11 PM
1472 comments

  • Vijay K.
    6 hours

    Masum pr kadvi sachchai

  • Maa G.
    7 hours

    Eska problem solve karo Modi ji

  • Deb S.
    7 hours

    Sub kuch thik hai but modi ji ki baat kar k galat kiya

  • Kanhaiya V.
    7 hours

    Is ladke ko Bigarne Mein iski Mata Pita ka Hath hai

  • Toufik P.
    8 hours

    Ye boy he ya girl

  • MD S.
    9 hours

    so quieti jio

  • Kusum A.
    10 hours

    Found a tiny lady version of you 😂😂😂😂😂

  • Ajay K.
    10 hours

    Well done

  • Sangeeta B.
    11 hours

    see

  • Shahilo T.
    12 hours

    Such a innocent child doesn't like modi... And very true too much of pressure in the school

  • S P.
    14 hours

    Masoom Baccha Hai

  • Asutosh M.
    15 hours

    Nice

  • Radhe S.
    17 hours

    So cute

  • Chhotu S.
    a day

    😘😘😘🙏

  • Sarah B.
    a day

    😅😅

  • Prem G.
    a day

    Pahle ek pappi de do

  • Neha R.
    a day

    Watch this

  • Raaz R.
    a day

    kiski h bhai de chutkara

  • Priti C.
    2 days

    🤣🤣

  • Aqsa K.
    2 days

    Wah bahoot khub