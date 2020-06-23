back

Class 9 Kid Makes Motorcycle Out of Scrap

A Kochi kid used his time during the quarantine to turn his old bicycle into a motorbike. 👏😎

06/23/2020 5:27 AM
  • 297.0k
  • 159

119 comments

  • Ankit D.
    4 days

    wow i must say bike looks so sexy

  • Ahaheen I.
    5 days

    I been cheated I bought my first bik from scrappy guy he took 600 rupy on was so excited but bik didn't work I tried to sell him bake he offer be 20 rupy and I left it without any cost I was so heartbroken that's how people cheat on you but now I can buy any anything I wish but god one from my ture England love Britain love England he feed me give me everything shame on you pakistan you just roob and cheat me no gonna ever see you again u fake I love you but you fake I love my England my blood for my land England I love England

  • Bala K.
    07/14/2020 03:28

    Kenny

  • Aquib A.
    07/11/2020 12:12

    If Arshad you are reading this...then.. Acquire knowledge and experience but don't sell yourself to these corporates. Start your own. Make a company and launch this in 20000 rupees. Will be great sell out.

  • Ajit T.
    07/05/2020 11:13

    Where is fuel

  • Rao S.
    07/02/2020 17:02

    Great invention 😂😂... Assembling TVS engine to bicycle... Refer to Guinness book...Apply for Patent... Aalthu Phaltu 😜😜

  • Nicky R.
    07/01/2020 05:30

    Apriciateble👏👏👏👏👏👍🏻

  • Kailash C.
    06/30/2020 13:32

    Brilliant job 👌

  • Sameer P.
    06/30/2020 12:34

    wow mind blowing.. awesome

  • Elias D.
    06/29/2020 16:36

    Very good

  • Anand L.
    06/29/2020 13:45

    Super talent..... Best wishes to you..

  • Rosaiah K.
    06/29/2020 11:01

    I want one Bike

  • Vaki A.
    06/29/2020 09:44

    Amazing keep going

  • Avinash S.
    06/28/2020 17:16

    Do something like this🤣

  • Wesley J.
    06/27/2020 20:34

    Ever heard of tvs scooter,its almost the same

  • Tazkir H.
    06/27/2020 15:36

    Keep going bro, all good wishes r with u

  • Malay S.
    06/27/2020 14:54

    If these kind of brains are promoted we can leave china miles behind cause jugaad is in ouŕ genes but alas they are forced to die in their dreams

  • Ramakrishna J.
    06/27/2020 08:56

    We need more such young idea

  • Kenei V.
    06/27/2020 08:28

    Better than china goods

  • Sandip C.
    06/26/2020 15:18

    Where is the petrol tank ?