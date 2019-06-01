Class Six Student Set For Monkhood

This 12-year-old was all smiles about living the rest of her life as a monk. 😇
Tejasvi M.07/30/2019 02:40
M sure this decision was taken in griefs only after her parents snatched the mobile from her hands...!!!😃
Kshama C.07/27/2019 15:08
She's only 12 it’s her age to be a child and not a adult. She is not Mature enough to take a decision, to do this kind of stuff.. God bless this girl. I feel sad as I am a mother too a 14 year old daughter and I know this age there are lot of changes happening especially to a girl child mentally and physically.
Sanjay J.07/26/2019 16:13
Anumodhana
Yezdi B.07/21/2019 07:00
I recently saw a show where. The girl is forced to be a monk so that the parents prosper SAD
Shannon M.07/20/2019 21:23
I only hope she doesn't regret this later
Prasanna R.07/20/2019 16:21
Foolish...
Uday P.07/17/2019 06:37
Does she know who the true God?
Amar N.07/16/2019 09:35
ॐ ॐ
Sumita W.07/16/2019 06:21
Jio life apni tarah se.
Jayesh S.07/15/2019 18:40
This is the reason, i dislike jains
Minal A.07/15/2019 10:53
Too young for all this ... studies r important
Swapnil I.07/15/2019 07:37
Congratulations... Blessings for u r journey....
Shraddha J.07/14/2019 13:10
🙏🙏🙏
Steven D.07/12/2019 20:39
braind washed
Nitika J.07/11/2019 11:22
nonsense
Shweta J.07/10/2019 12:43
I don’t know what to say but for me it’s it’s not right god has given us life an we should live it to fullest
Pooja D.07/09/2019 19:50
Vo Doctor banke poor people ki seva karti samag ki seva karti tabhi use esvar ki prapti hoti
Shivani S.07/09/2019 18:34
Why did u married bro for moksh kya...sending daughter at this age for moksha....uteer nonsense
Khushi D.07/08/2019 19:21
lmaooo
Mayuri K.07/08/2019 18:34
If she would be a doctor, she could have done charity for poor people which is much much needed then being a monk at the age of 12. God never say that after giving up on cruel or beautiful world everything, you will be satisfied n happy.. In fact she would have been best consular to kids.. She is just under influence of her family footsteps