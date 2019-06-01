back

Class Six Student Set For Monkhood

This 12-year-old was all smiles about living the rest of her life as a monk. 😇

06/01/2019 7:00 AM
  • 2.4m
  • 1.3k

1163 comments

  • Tejasvi M.
    07/30/2019 02:40

    M sure this decision was taken in griefs only after her parents snatched the mobile from her hands...!!!😃

  • Kshama C.
    07/27/2019 15:08

    She's only 12 it’s her age to be a child and not a adult. She is not Mature enough to take a decision, to do this kind of stuff.. God bless this girl. I feel sad as I am a mother too a 14 year old daughter and I know this age there are lot of changes happening especially to a girl child mentally and physically.

  • Sanjay J.
    07/26/2019 16:13

    Anumodhana

  • Yezdi B.
    07/21/2019 07:00

    I recently saw a show where. The girl is forced to be a monk so that the parents prosper SAD

  • Shannon M.
    07/20/2019 21:23

    I only hope she doesn't regret this later

  • Prasanna R.
    07/20/2019 16:21

    Foolish...

  • Uday P.
    07/17/2019 06:37

    Does she know who the true God?

  • Amar N.
    07/16/2019 09:35

    ॐ ॐ

  • Sumita W.
    07/16/2019 06:21

    Jio life apni tarah se.

  • Jayesh S.
    07/15/2019 18:40

    This is the reason, i dislike jains

  • Minal A.
    07/15/2019 10:53

    Too young for all this ... studies r important

  • Swapnil I.
    07/15/2019 07:37

    Congratulations... Blessings for u r journey....

  • Shraddha J.
    07/14/2019 13:10

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Steven D.
    07/12/2019 20:39

    braind washed

  • Nitika J.
    07/11/2019 11:22

    nonsense

  • Shweta J.
    07/10/2019 12:43

    I don’t know what to say but for me it’s it’s not right god has given us life an we should live it to fullest

  • Pooja D.
    07/09/2019 19:50

    Vo Doctor banke poor people ki seva karti samag ki seva karti tabhi use esvar ki prapti hoti

  • Shivani S.
    07/09/2019 18:34

    Why did u married bro for moksh kya...sending daughter at this age for moksha....uteer nonsense

  • Khushi D.
    07/08/2019 19:21

    lmaooo

  • Mayuri K.
    07/08/2019 18:34

    If she would be a doctor, she could have done charity for poor people which is much much needed then being a monk at the age of 12. God never say that after giving up on cruel or beautiful world everything, you will be satisfied n happy.. In fact she would have been best consular to kids.. She is just under influence of her family footsteps