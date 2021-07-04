back
Clothes With No Gender... From Kolkata
These surreal and eye-catching designs by Kolkata's Ayushman Mitra look to champion the gender-neutral clothing space. Would you wear these clothes?
04/07/2021 5:27 AM
- 36.8K
- 215
- 23
17 comments
Aratrika R.9 hours
Most people commenting here with negative vibes don't even know to hold a paint brush!! Lol..
Ben Jackson17 hours
Rai S.a day
In India there is no pink and blue system. This gender neutral color coding accusation is so imported, its not done. Why are we blaming ourselves for things we dont even do? Some kind of self hate?
محمد ع.a day
Viola J.a day
Shradha J.a day
He himself wore simple clothes
Hervé F.a day
Beautiful and colorful style but not for me. If people are happy to wear that, no problem. I encourage them to continue
Arp A.a day
The times are gone when in the land of bengal was being born great leaders fighting for the country 🔥now you can see
Modeste K.2 days
Prannoy N.2 days
Gotta deal with this shit now! Why can't people wear what they want without these stupid labels.
Sohaib K.2 days
Ranveer Singh will be unstoppable now 🤦🏻♂️
Michelle P.2 days
Beautiful clothes! ❤️
Tamanna U.2 days
Loved it
Max X.2 days
I wear whatever I want, the moment you add gender neutral , it becomes bullshit, now me wearing anything becomes a propoganda. Chutiya mc!!!! Fukn beach
Tani D.2 days
That's lovely.. Color or design should not matter.. No discrimination.. People should change their outlook🤗
Niita P.2 days
Nothing new desi men wear whatever colors they want (even though I think they should stick to the regal black and white sherwanis) nowadays Indian men are also wearing necklaces and earrings so what is this about? Blue and pink is part of Western culture not South Asian
Brut India3 days
Products labelled as 'genderless', 'gender-neutral' have surged by 109 percent year on year in the US since October 2020: https://www.nbcnews.com/shopping/apparel/gender-fluid-clothing-n1270831