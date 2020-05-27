back
CM Baghel On Chhattisgarh Vs. Covid-19
No coronavirus deaths in Chhattisgarh so far. But Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel blamed the Centre for lack of leadership as stranded workers start returning. A Brut India exclusive. 👀
05/27/2020 10:27 AM
- 28.2k
- 481
- 27
25 comments
Faisal A.05/31/2020 05:37
Bht bht mubarakbaad aapko, aap jaise neta ki zarurat desh ko, pls apne achche karyo jaari rakhe Aur insaniyat ko sarvopari rakhe, Regards
Sant N.05/28/2020 05:46
माननीय मुख्यमंत्री महोदय जी स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रथम खड़ी कहे जाने वाले ग्रामीण स्वास्थ्य संयोजक महामारी कोरोना वाइरस के इस विकत घड़ी में आपके निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए सेवा दे रहे है पर दुर्भाग्य वश कहना पड़ रहा है कि उनकी सुरक्षा के लिए न तो सेनिटाइजर प्रयाफ़्ट मात्र में रहा है न ही मस्क फिर भी बढ़ी तन्मयता के साथ सेवा 25×7 घण्टा सेवा दे रहे है। एक बात और जो हमारी वेतन विसंगति इतने सेवा देने वावजूद भी दूर नही की जा रहा है जो हमारे से न्याय संगत नहीं है। आप इस पर विचार कीजिये माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी आपके सदैव आभारी रहेंगे।कोरोना हरेगा भारत जीतेगा जय छत्तीसगढ़
Akula M.05/28/2020 01:38
States are not responsible for anything right, anything good is because of dynamic state leadership and anything wrong immediately blame centre. Centre is letting states to work independently, that is more important.
Himanshu S.05/27/2020 17:34
I am from Chhattisgarh and this man know only one thing and that to blame everyone for everything , he asked for 30000 crores from the central to fight corona in Chhattisgarh , roads in the capital is detoriating day by day and he has done almost nothing since he cane to power , suddenly you can see many vehicles with no numbers but only the congress post name on them just like the old times in congress raj , all of Chhattisgarh know that lots of cases were hidden .
Pratik S.05/27/2020 17:21
To bsd k bulae bh to tum hi the majdooron ko... Jb bhej diye to tumhare paas arrangement nh th... Kb tk dusro pe hi ungli uthaoge... Yaha hm aankh k samne dekh rahe hain tumhari laparwahi
Shivaraj M.05/27/2020 17:16
North Karnataka Special Poha *Hubballi Avalakki / Poha* Available *@Amazon.in* 🌍 Place your order from anywhere, anytime and get it delivered. Watch the video for recipe to make it more delicious: https://youtu.be/wa0eAU9_gtI Order can be placed for 1Kg, 2Kg's, 3 Kg's, 4 Kg's and 5 Kg's. Order by clicking on these below links. 1 Kg: https://tinyurl.com/yctyk7ut 2 Kg's: https://tinyurl.com/ycwsftpj 3Kg's: https://tinyurl.com/yat5nflp 4 Kg's: https://tinyurl.com/yasxf65w 5 Kg's: https://tinyurl.com/ybwuv54f Search with any of the following keywords on Amazon.in 🌍: "special poha", "hubballi avalakki", "hubballi poha", "special avalakki", "karnataka avalakki", "north karnataka poha", "medium special poha", "medium poha" #hubballiAvalakki #northKarnatakaSpecialMediumPoha #amazon #stayhome #staysafe #eathealthy
Diganta S.05/27/2020 16:16
Best CM.
Sanjiv M.05/27/2020 14:09
Now spreading in rural areas where no one knows what is social distancing, no awareness at all. Atleast CG Govt should spread awareness through rural medium such as sarpanch janpads etc. Also speeding up test, Otherwise CG people will definitely face worst crisis in June.
Harshvardhan P.05/27/2020 14:02
A Good Leader and able Administrator...
Sourabh S.05/27/2020 13:59
i am supporter of Congress party but still i believe that congress government in chhattisgarh is not doing good work
Shivani J.05/27/2020 13:58
Wth, I am from Chhattisgarh and nothing is worse here trust me they have ordered to reopen all the shops and everything....and he's blaming the central government. First of its the public of Chhattisgarh who are more disciplined and he's taking all the credit for everything and blaming any other bad outcomes of his decision on the central government.
Sourabh S.05/27/2020 13:58
i am following Brut India page from so many days and it is very clearly visible that this page is biased its congress party page
Sourabh S.05/27/2020 13:56
total active case in chhattisgarh - 361
Rebell N.05/27/2020 13:54
https://youtu.be/80s2rbZJFLo guys please support
Bhoopalan T.05/27/2020 13:46
You say yr people. Then why did u allow them go out of yr state. Now why do u crib. Pl take good care of them by cutting down yr ministerial expenditure
Ved P.05/27/2020 12:39
He is also a puppet... He repeats..what Rahul Gandhi deliver..he is our state cm n he's just busy in phrasing his Congress member n only criticize central government..he has d power but he's working under Rahul n soniya's framework...he just want to b in focus of media..modi ko virodh krte krte ye desh virodhi hogae h ar inko pata hi ni hai..Sara credit apne aap ko dete hai.doctors r fool....! Ar jb ab mamla hath se ja Ra hai to central government ko dosh de rahe....
Upasana S.05/27/2020 11:47
why not make videos on Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi! There are no cases in Goa but you won’t show that as they are not absolving or blaming the Central Government.
Raghav05/27/2020 11:20
What are the roles to be played by the states ?? Please train your state machinery to deal with it. Or give a written statement that your state won't be taking in any migrants back and that the state wouldn't allow any trains through the state. and that the migrants of Chattisgarh aren't welcome home. Does he have it in him?? and stop blaming the center for opening up the train and air services.
Gaurav S.05/27/2020 11:17
He must ask his aka RAGA .... this pandemic time is like blame game for old party of the nation ... They must go hand in hand with central government ...
Saradha T.05/27/2020 10:58
We can't blame Central n state Gov't bcoz these migrants some of them are walking miles n miles away to thr home , wantedly some are not giving the right information like name address n adhar card., politics played very well by each one n party.