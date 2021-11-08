back
CM Yogi Pricks Opposition On Covid
“Babua, Twitter will vote for you." After all the bad press he got over UP's Covid toll, Yogi Adityanath appears to have found a convenient fall guy.
08/11/2021 2:57 PM
- 12.8K
- 163
- 21
20 comments
Narinder P.12/11/2021 13:54
Sansad main rone wala gandu .
Amarul K.11/11/2021 19:03
Murgi chor
Dhiren C.10/11/2021 08:46
Wise man don't count development works n criticize others.
Yaseen K.10/11/2021 06:21
Brut. Khule me jhuth faila rha hai... Jhuth ek zahar hai, isko failne se rokna chahiye... Ye samajhne ki zarurat hai. Abhi logo ke dilon me kanpur ki bhayanak tasveer bani hui hogi....
Bikram L.09/11/2021 13:40
Leirong
Apa P.09/11/2021 12:44
Koi is bekar insaan ko bataye ki.... Satta unki hai, government ve chala rahe hai.... To zimmedaari to unhi ki hogi na logon ki madad karne ki.... Ye konsa dawa kiya ki vipaksh jo power me nahi hai vo madad nahi kar rahi hai...... Jo power me hai vohi na kaame karna hai........ Vo to hua nahi... Oxygen nahi diya, bed nahi diye, hospital paryaapt nahi diye.... Or chale hain dusron ki khamiyaan bolne
Anil D.09/11/2021 11:40
यह लाशों को गंगा में बहाने वाले, गिद्धों के खिलाफ क्यों? गिद्ध तो पक्षी हैं और अपना काम करते हैं और परिवरण को साफ करते हैं! तुम फेंकू, बोलो कि "क्यों महामारी फैलाकर जनता को मरवाया और रेत में हजारों को गाड़ा?"
Sajid S.09/11/2021 10:55
Sharam naam ki koi cheez hi nahi hai is insaan mai
Mrunalini S.09/11/2021 07:55
Poisonous man
Arshad S.09/11/2021 07:47
After the elections he will b sitting at home
Mebin J.09/11/2021 06:29
Religious donkey fellow …
Surajsingh R.08/11/2021 16:54
Full useless fellow 😎
Athar U.08/11/2021 15:56
Bosdi walay chacha.🖕🏿
आशा र.08/11/2021 15:52
जो आदमी कभी मंदिर में घंटा बजाता था वो आज पूरे यूपी का घंटा बजा रहा है 🤮🤬😤😡
Rizwan K.08/11/2021 15:30
India knows well these people only knows Hindu n Muslim !!! Apart from these they don’t know anything
Chandra B.08/11/2021 15:30
Jay ho maharaj ji ki
Anup J.08/11/2021 15:11
This man is a complete nut-job.
Raghuraj S.08/11/2021 15:07
Brut.. Ask your BOSS (a radical muslim) to share his propaganda in Arab countries not in India.
Jatin'sproperties J.08/11/2021 15:03
भारत के खिलाफ 1965 का युद्ध लड़ने वाले पाकिस्तानी पायलट अरशद सामी खान के पुत्र अदनान सामी को पद्म श्री अवार्ड क्या हाल है भक्तों ?
Brut India08/11/2021 14:45
This is how the CM is shifting the narrative in preparation for the upcoming polls: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/elections/assembly-elections/uttar-pradesh/from-bua-babua-up-poll-narrative-shifts-to-baba-babua/articleshow/87564129.cms