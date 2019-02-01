Cobrapost’s Aniruddha Bahal On DHFL “Fraud”

After Cobrapost accused the DHFL promoters of diverting Rs 31,000 crore of public money, its editor Aniruddha Bahal explained to Brut India the significance of the investigation. Brut India wrote to DHFL but did not receive a response. The following video includes excerpts of DHFL’s official statement on the Cobrapost allegations.