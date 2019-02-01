back
Cobrapost’s Aniruddha Bahal On DHFL “Fraud”
After Cobrapost accused the DHFL promoters of diverting Rs 31,000 crore of public money, its editor Aniruddha Bahal explained to Brut India the significance of the investigation. Brut India wrote to DHFL but did not receive a response. The following video includes excerpts of DHFL’s official statement on the Cobrapost allegations.
02/01/2019 2:23 PMupdated: 02/05/2019 12:46 PM
- 67.1k
- 1.9k
- 48
29 comments
Rakesh K.03/10/2019 08:28
No credibility of this cobra fobra....all political parties are taking funds from companies...its 70 year old system...what new in this???
Shiva B.03/08/2019 15:13
Idiots!! The report is out. There's nothing like fraud. Tryna gain from volatility??
Ankit V.03/06/2019 14:59
janta jawab chahti hai?
Shailendra J.02/15/2019 16:19
2024 में प्रकाशित करना उस चुनाव के एजेंडे में काम आएगी ये वीडियो क्यो की इस बार तो मोदी ही आएगा
Mohan N.02/14/2019 19:52
Fake brut
विकास स.02/12/2019 08:12
Bauth kub bhai
Sunil S.02/11/2019 13:25
RBI should also check DHFL looting money by high interest rate charges to customer even if RBI reducing Rate and also RBI has asked stop take prepayment and foreclosure charges
Raghav02/10/2019 19:16
Ashwin Lakshman
Harjyot S.02/06/2019 12:54
In India Scams are bigger than our Annual Budget .....
Rohan S.02/05/2019 05:35
adventurous times, these are!
Debabrata C.02/04/2019 19:44
Me chta hu ap kuch tippani kare😒
Smit V.02/03/2019 06:31
GD topic 😂
Bharath N.02/02/2019 06:35
They say verified the facts. Where's the fact and where are the proofs? All you Dumbo's making allegations should show proof to the entire country to know who's right and who's wrong. Without proof, why waste everyone's time? It creates all sorts of non-sense and disrupts peace.
Ridham L.02/02/2019 03:41
If BRUT has posted it then it has nothing to do with the scam. Now i am sure. 🤣
Ashutosh U.02/02/2019 03:08
Since this government did best job with corruption free. So they are spreading rumours, if you verified why not filing FIR against this system.
Rahul C.02/02/2019 02:03
Baseless. ...fake news for 2019 election
Sunny G.02/01/2019 19:52
Budget kai bare main kab post karega 😂😂
Karthik P.02/01/2019 18:07
Fake
Amit B.02/01/2019 17:19
Kya hoga desh ka
Amarjeet K.02/01/2019 16:01
😅