Comforting Advice To 4-Year-Old Goes Globally Viral

"You are beautiful, black is beautiful." When four-year-old Ariyonna called herself ugly, babysitter and friend of the family, Rapper Shabria, comforted her with this now famous response. 🧡

03/21/2020 12:57 PM
  • 70.2k
  • 93

78 comments

  • Kavita S.
    3 hours

    U r too cute and beautifulllll baby

  • Dev A.
    3 hours

    Dear lovely girl u have a wonderful Mom n u r a little fairy my dool

  • Dev A.
    3 hours

    A great mom

  • Sahu J.
    3 hours

    U r too cute n beautiful baby...god bless u....

  • Elsa A.
    3 hours

    This child is so lucky... that she is told positive...I was told by my paternal uncle and aunt that I am ugly...and Even today remembering their comments burdens me sometimes...childhood beliefs ripe so well....so children must be made to believe postive things...and those who tell negative things to kids dont know the intensity of destruction they do to a person's life

  • Priyanka A.
    4 hours

    No baby u are a beautiful n sweet heart 💕

  • Happy H.
    4 hours

    U r very buty

  • Jasan L.
    6 hours

    You are really cute and beautiful 😘😘😘😘😘🥰

  • Kouyuu B.
    7 hours

    Lmao she should see me before she uses the word ugly ... If ugly had a face that'd be mine

  • Nazim M.
    8 hours

    Children are pure at heart. They share n say what people talk around them. Maybe her classmates n neighbours are racially prejudiced. But she is the most beautiful baby with good heart.

  • Gangadhar S.
    10 hours

    God's presence is impossible everywhere, he created mother a positive powerful energy around us.

  • Suvojit M.
    10 hours

    Dimond also comes from coal mine and coal isn't white...be a dimond by heart looks dosen't stay forever .✌️

  • Rayeesa A.
    10 hours

    My beautiful baby yr so adorable love you sweetie 😍😘😘😘

  • Rupal V.
    11 hours

    Hey proudly say I am black with B: beautiful. L: lovely. A: attractive. C: cute. K: kind dear first u accept your self as u are than nobody hurt u bless u little princess

  • Dipiksha B.
    11 hours

    You are looking beautiful.. It's true

  • Syed A.
    11 hours

    Amen. For every wish for u. BABY. UR BEAUTIFUL. MASHA ALLAH. AMEN.

  • Poonamthakur P.
    12 hours

    You r too beautiful n with pure heart... God bless u ur great job 😄😄😄😄😄

  • Meena S.
    13 hours

    U r really beautiful 😘 Princess every colour are beautiful

  • Harshdeeppandey
    13 hours

    Everyone can become beautiful ❤️...

  • Shrabani H.
    15 hours

    One of my students also face this kind of shit in her school,she was crying too...I consoled her and show her some example of black people...she is now proud of her looks....she is very talented.....I wish we teach our littles about this....