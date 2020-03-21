back
Comforting Advice To 4-Year-Old Goes Globally Viral
"You are beautiful, black is beautiful." When four-year-old Ariyonna called herself ugly, babysitter and friend of the family, Rapper Shabria, comforted her with this now famous response. 🧡
03/21/2020 12:57 PM
78 comments
Kavita S.3 hours
U r too cute and beautifulllll baby
Dev A.3 hours
Dear lovely girl u have a wonderful Mom n u r a little fairy my dool
Dev A.3 hours
A great mom
Sahu J.3 hours
U r too cute n beautiful baby...god bless u....
Elsa A.3 hours
This child is so lucky... that she is told positive...I was told by my paternal uncle and aunt that I am ugly...and Even today remembering their comments burdens me sometimes...childhood beliefs ripe so well....so children must be made to believe postive things...and those who tell negative things to kids dont know the intensity of destruction they do to a person's life
Priyanka A.4 hours
No baby u are a beautiful n sweet heart 💕
Happy H.4 hours
U r very buty
Jasan L.6 hours
You are really cute and beautiful 😘😘😘😘😘🥰
Kouyuu B.7 hours
Lmao she should see me before she uses the word ugly ... If ugly had a face that'd be mine
Nazim M.8 hours
Children are pure at heart. They share n say what people talk around them. Maybe her classmates n neighbours are racially prejudiced. But she is the most beautiful baby with good heart.
Gangadhar S.10 hours
God's presence is impossible everywhere, he created mother a positive powerful energy around us.
Suvojit M.10 hours
Dimond also comes from coal mine and coal isn't white...be a dimond by heart looks dosen't stay forever .✌️
Rayeesa A.10 hours
My beautiful baby yr so adorable love you sweetie 😍😘😘😘
Rupal V.11 hours
Hey proudly say I am black with B: beautiful. L: lovely. A: attractive. C: cute. K: kind dear first u accept your self as u are than nobody hurt u bless u little princess
Dipiksha B.11 hours
You are looking beautiful.. It's true
Syed A.11 hours
Amen. For every wish for u. BABY. UR BEAUTIFUL. MASHA ALLAH. AMEN.
Poonamthakur P.12 hours
You r too beautiful n with pure heart... God bless u ur great job 😄😄😄😄😄
Meena S.13 hours
U r really beautiful 😘 Princess every colour are beautiful
Harshdeeppandey13 hours
Everyone can become beautiful ❤️...
Shrabani H.15 hours
One of my students also face this kind of shit in her school,she was crying too...I consoled her and show her some example of black people...she is now proud of her looks....she is very talented.....I wish we teach our littles about this....