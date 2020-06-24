back
Congress Blowing A Political Opportunity: Sanjay Jha
"Why did suddenly the magic of Mr Modi overwhelm the party," asks Sanjay Jha after he was removed as Congress party spokesperson days after he wrote a newspaper column accusing the Congress of extraordinary lassitude.
06/23/2020 2:25 PMupdated: 06/24/2020 3:23 PM
1263 comments
Mark D.a day
My Foot We will never forget that its CORRUPT too more than BJP what we need is the third front and if necessary coalition including one VP....do have a understanding of tha VP ?
Nandakumar U.a day
Great. The grand old party has to recognize that even to act as responsible opposition it needs a strong party machinery and over the years Indian National Congress has completely lost the bus . It is losing good leaders and are in the clutches of inefficient corrupt and unprincipled old guards. This will make the party irrelevant in the politics of largest democracy of the world where it was the main party since 1890 for almost 125 years. Sharing. , , #INC. for .
Digambar W.a day
Can any congressi tell open Hartley to that IS THAT FELLOW REALLY SUITABLE FOR LEADING THE YOU N COUNTRY (PAPPU) .He is just a nonsense guy Just damaging his own image n Congress party daily daily....
Anindya D.2 days
Leave Gandhi's then lead.
Ajinkya J.3 days
Congress is finished
Pavan K.3 days
Stop the non sense of cwc leadership, kobs etc etc...just change your ideology..take hindu causes..recruit grass root leaders who love this country and culture, leaders who are outspoken and organic and against dynasty...then only you can survive or give fight to BJP
Ravi K.3 days
The only part I disagree is about the country needing Congress.... The country is begging to close the party... In do believe we need a strong opposition, but not the Congress
Faisal S.3 days
The future of the Congress party is dark unless there's some serious changes made.
Samagra J.3 days
Bull shit . Brut as always trying to frame bjp with all those fancy words .
Jyotsna K.3 days
Very correct analysis.....
Srinivas B.3 days
Sanjay Jha, Congress is a sinking ship. Their inability to handle criticism shows the lack of inner party democracy. Congress democracy applies to everyone but the owners. Yes owners. It is a proprietary concern of a family. The proprietor’s children, brother, sister, grandchildren are all future proprietors. And you expect that party will lead India better than BJP? Stop fooling yourself. They gave you a good opportunity to re invent yourself. Don’t waste the opportunity by waiting outside the Congress HQ gate knocking at their doors. Congress will not come to power at the center for at least another 15 years. By that time Rahul would have quit after going to jail in NH or some other case and Priyanka would have quit when Robert went to jail. Maybe her children would be party leaders. Congressmen should stop fooling themselves. There is no future for the party. It is already gone down 50%. Sinking at 10% per year. After 70% the sinking will be faster.
Abhijit C.4 days
I really don't believe this Congress system anymore... Yes we need an opposition but really not in the form of current seasonal leadership or its overaged punters... Need people who can connect with masses and value people's current nationalist perception not some rotten democratic ideology
Sharif P.4 days
You said it. The CWC needs a thorough shake up. All the unprofessional heavy weights should be sent back to their home States to get in touch with the common man and his problems. They should not be given RS seats in future. If they are adamant, let them fight it out to LS
Shobana N.4 days
Killing some religion by demographics means is also another type of facism as the result is same.😪😔
Abhay C.4 days
Very well said Mr. Jha. I agree with you that Congress has an amazing pool of talent and definitely you are losing out. There should be a very strong opposition party to keep the ruling party in check in any situation. However the problem you have is simple... The top leadership of the Congress Party feel they are entitled to be leaders and rule the country because of their name. This is where the ideology separates from the common person.
Loknath S.4 days
The only reasons are corruption, looting and stabbing india behind the back for personal gains. Don't show us your face-ever
Ronnie N.4 days
Typical Loyalist sycophant complaining about mistreatment. How can an Indian not speak up when national security & interest are compromised?
Saroj K.5 days
Having seen the party's architecture from close quarters, Mr Jha should be astute enough to cognize that dynasty alone could defuse the self-destructive dissidence and defection that the party is susceptible to since its salad days.
Neha S.5 days
Certainly, congress is the alternative to non corrupt Modi.
Nitin S.5 days
And because of this he was fired from party . 🤣