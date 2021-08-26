back

Congress, Govt Spar Over Monetising Public Assets

"Is the New Delhi Railway Station owned by the brother-in-law now?" Indian Finance Minister's response to an opposition leader who criticised a government policy.

26/08/2021 4:44 PM
789 comments

  • Shaik S.
    3 hours

    Best way for a ruling party to escape a transparent press conference is to appoint an arrogant woman spokesperson who cannot be questioned harshly, if questioned they'll put an harassment case highlighting it with the support of paid media which automatically results in diverting the issue, earlier they used Smrithi Irani now it's nirmala sitharaman

  • Shivam J.
    4 hours

    Mam if someone points out ur mistake, why you always try to cover up it by pointing out their mistake?

  • Aakash Y.
    10 hours

    She did what she does best blame game.Where are the answers of the questions which was asked?

  • Imran S.
    14 hours

    Govt of prime minister?

  • Rahul V.
    17 hours

    Please monitize parliament building also , atleast let some educated ppl run it

  • James M.
    a day

    Pity for her.. don't know wat she is talking. Congress nahi hota toh yeh govt kya karta.. 😀😀😀

  • Siddharth S.
    a day

    What an illogical mind full has comparing few strategic disinvestment with selling all the nation

  • Okendrajit N.
    a day

    Very pathetic. God knows where the country is leading to..

  • Shahid S.
    a day

    Arre EGO wali aunty Mujhe meri bike bechni hai Honda Unicorn Dazzler 2014 ka model hai please grahak lagwa do

  • Gyanendra S.
    2 days

    2015 से लिख रहा हूँ कि देश का जर्रा जर्रा बिकेगा..हर बिकवाली मुख्य मीडिया में आने के पहले लिखा..मई 2019 से दिसंबर 2019 तक बिकवाली की लिस्ट लिखी जो मीडिया में बाद में आई थी.. ◆ और आज आत्मनिर्भर भारत का नाम दे कर देश की 6 लाख करोड़ की सम्पत्ति बेचने के लिए मिस निर्मला सीतारमण प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करने वाली है..देश की सम्पत्ति बेचने की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस पाकिस्तान, अफ्रीका जैसे देशों में होती है..और घर बेच कर आत्मनिर्भर कौन बनता है? ◆ ये 6 लाख करोड़ की कीमत 60 लाख करोड़ से ज्यादा है..इसमे रेल, रोड, तेल पाइपलाइन, बिजली ग्रिड, टेलीकॉम, गैस पाइपलाइन जैसी मूल्यवान सम्पत्ति है जिन्हें जनता के पैसों से पिछले 70 सालों में बनाया गया..ये सम्पत्तियां देश की सीमा सुरक्षा के लिहाज से अति संवेदनशील है.. ◆ इन 6 लाख करोड़ में कंपनियां शामिल नही है..कंपनियो की सम्पत्ति शामिल है..कंपनियां अलग से बेची जाएंगी..अगर ये सम्पत्तियां बेकार है तो प्राइवेट सेक्टर इन्हें क्यो खरीद रहा है? ◆ 6 लाख करोड़ की सम्पत्ति क्या बेकार होती है? ऐसा लगता है 6 लाख करोड़ की तो दलाली है..60 लाख करोड़ का 10% 6 लाख करोड़ ही होता है..ये बिकवाली नही लूट और दलाली का धंधा है.. वापस कहता हूँ : मोदी भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था का "मूर्ख जोकर" है और मिस निर्मला सीतारमण "क्लियोपेट्रा" है..क्लियोपेट्रा 700 गधियो के दूध से नहाती थी क्योंकि क्लियोपेट्रा का विश्वास था कि गधी के दूध से नहाने पर उनका सौंदर्य बना रहेगा..मिस सीतारमण और मोदी को लगता है कि देश बेचने से देश आत्मनिर्भर बनेगा..

  • Gyanendra S.
    2 days

    बीजेपी वालो मंहगाई, बेरोजगारी , मंदी पर कुछ करो वरना चुनाव में साफ हो जाओगे

  • Tahir A.
    2 days

    U mentioning only two or three properties were sold by Congress party but there are huge indian properties are sold by ur govt. that r not able to mention why...mention the list which are being sold by your govt...

  • Junaidi A.
    2 days

    haha

  • Raghu R.
    2 days

    Bjp is doing good job

  • Stanley C.
    2 days

    My 12th standard economics teacher was far better than u.

  • Nick S.
    2 days

    Hate her face and the way she talks!!!

  • Kyrmen E.
    2 days

    Who has the courage to blame themselves even if they did wrong..no one..F.M.no matter what you will definitely defence yourself

  • Suji S.
    2 days

    Stop blaming others...do good to the people who vote you....that's the moral....

  • Ankit M.
    2 days

    Nimmo tai ko mirchi lagi 🤣🤣🤣

  • Vicky C.
    2 days

    U r in power.. y ask opposition... Hillarious... Back to 1940's.. citizens of pk India r to b complimented for dat..