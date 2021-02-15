back
Congress Kicks Off Assam Rallies With Anti-CAA War Cry
Home Minister Amit Shah recently said that the CAA would be implemented once the Covid-19 vaccination process was over. But Rahul Gandhi (and his new shawl) have different plans for Assam.
15/02/2021 5:27 PM
44 comments
Rasheed P.20 hours
Ban EVM
Rajeev R.a day
I ll open a comedy show with the name of
DN W.a day
The British loyal Savarkars who want to destroy my wonderful state Assam are putting laughing stuff
Sandeep J.a day
Ye m hu Ye mere chamche h Or ye hamari pawri ho ri h
Shekhar G.a day
RG is brilliant.
Balaji S.a day
You can see it in Gaurav Gogois face that they've taken a wrong turn😂😂
Ram T.a day
Kar di na galti... Ab to zaroor hoga😆😆
Surinder J.a day
Congress is a worst party
Marlee S.a day
No to CAA
Anand T.a day
Hum doh hamare doh : mother & son - sister & damad.
Santanua day
His stupidity is the chief reason for downfall of his party... but more stupidity is his followers are in deep sleep.
Vinay M.a day
That means Congress has started campaigning for BJP in Assam 🙂
Aditya K.a day
Pappu
Vikram B.a day
Each time that he speaks, Khangress loses yet another seat! Poor Brut - Trying so hard to polish this moron, but to no avail. 😈😂
Surendar K.a day
Nonsense