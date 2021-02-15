back

Congress Kicks Off Assam Rallies With Anti-CAA War Cry

Home Minister Amit Shah recently said that the CAA would be implemented once the Covid-19 vaccination process was over. But Rahul Gandhi (and his new shawl) have different plans for Assam.

15/02/2021 5:27 PM
  • 45.7K
  • 67

44 comments

  • Justindhas
    11 hours

    Glory full message God bless all of you thank you Jesus name amen

  • Justindhas
    11 hours

    Lovely day glory full day God bless all of you thank you Jesus name amen

  • Justindhas
    11 hours

    Amen

  • Justindhas
    11 hours

    Happy new God bless you

  • Justindhas
    11 hours

    Glory full message all round would God bless all of you thank you Jesus name amen

  • Rasheed P.
    20 hours

    Ban EVM

  • Rajeev R.
    a day

    I ll open a comedy show with the name of

  • DN W.
    a day

    The British loyal Savarkars who want to destroy my wonderful state Assam are putting laughing stuff

  • Sandeep J.
    a day

    Ye m hu Ye mere chamche h Or ye hamari pawri ho ri h

  • Shekhar G.
    a day

    RG is brilliant.

  • Balaji S.
    a day

    You can see it in Gaurav Gogois face that they've taken a wrong turn😂😂

  • Ram T.
    a day

    Kar di na galti... Ab to zaroor hoga😆😆

  • Surinder J.
    a day

    Congress is a worst party

  • Marlee S.
    a day

    No to CAA

  • Anand T.
    a day

    Hum doh hamare doh : mother & son - sister & damad.

  • Santanu
    a day

    His stupidity is the chief reason for downfall of his party... but more stupidity is his followers are in deep sleep.

  • Vinay M.
    a day

    That means Congress has started campaigning for BJP in Assam 🙂

  • Aditya K.
    a day

    Pappu

  • Vikram B.
    a day

    Each time that he speaks, Khangress loses yet another seat! Poor Brut - Trying so hard to polish this moron, but to no avail. 😈😂

  • Surendar K.
    a day

    Nonsense

