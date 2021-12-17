Congress Leader Grapples With Rape “Joke” Fallout

How Mithila Palkar Won Over Her Bhau
i know i'm not suppose to comment this on your post but i'm sharing this because i have been blessed by god through mrs william Stephen guidance and technique towards crypto currency, she had helped me achieve my dreams at first i thought it was all lies not until she proved me wrong god bless you ma'ma' william Stephen inbox her and ask her how to invest ...good luck on the name below
I have been earning from this platform so I decided to share with my friends to join the platform and testify click on the name below to contact the platform
Reji V.18/12/2021 15:45
He has apologized, that’s the good part. Most politicians in our country are stupid while making remarks or statements, they are hardly sensitive to others. I think it is more of a culture here, after all, politicians are not coming from moon, they are part of the same society that we live…
Dipika P.18/12/2021 14:49
Disgusting 😡it shows their mentality 😡
Abhishek M.18/12/2021 08:44
Lawmakers! 😰
Brut India18/12/2021 08:35
“If it hurts the sentiments of women, I've no problem apologising. I apologize from the bottom of my heart,” said KR Ramesh Kumar in Karnataka Assembly on his 'rape' remark. https://zeenews.india.com/india/will-choose-my-words-carefully-henceforth-karnataka-mla-k-r-ramesh-kumar-apologises-for-his-enjoy-rape-comment-2420163.html
Manohar R.18/12/2021 08:31
This country has many such politicians. Earlier Karnataka assembly had MLAs who where watching porn in the house. Out lives will not improve as long as such leaders exist.
Hervé F.18/12/2021 08:17
The comments of these politicians are disgusting, are shameful. India will never be better will politicians like them.
Ria S.18/12/2021 07:40
I do not understand why do people vote for these kind of people in the first place.
Michael M.18/12/2021 07:06
What is your age ,you look old, MLA shameful bastard
Bige S.18/12/2021 04:19
Pathetic mindset. And we the people elect such leaders. Shame on the MLA who give the statement and the Spineless speaker who was laughing at it instead of condemning.
Bobby G.17/12/2021 17:27
Shame on you
R. S.17/12/2021 17:12
கங்கிராஸ் இருக்க நோதஜி இருக்க காந்தி எதற்கு சாலே சாலே டீல்லீ
Rowan M.17/12/2021 17:08
Where is the understanding Karnataka mother tongue is not English, he shares his own experience with his spouse
Tapan K.17/12/2021 16:45
What else we can expect from Indian National Congress party 😂 as this is the only party looted India prior to Independence & post independence period.