Congress MLA Has Followers Throw Mud on Engineer

Maharashtra lawmaker Nitesh Rane took mudslinging to a new level. 😠
481 comments
Pravin B.08/08/2019 09:47
Paise tum politicians kha jate ho bache kuche paise se ye engineer log road banate hai. Isme kiski galti. Politicians banna aasan hai tumlogo me se koi use engineer jitna pada likha hai kya koi gadhe kidar K.
Hamzha S.08/08/2019 07:18
Intentions was right .execution well I don't agree much
Sarada P.08/08/2019 04:06
Kashmir issue 1.Onus is on us to prove that this historical judgment is right 2.Control your language. 3.Convince Kashmiris that we're with them. 4.Do not sow the seeds of hatred by msgs like buying plots in Kashmir & In-laws will be in Kashmir. 5.This is not a cricket match that someone lost & the other one won & don't tease that "You lost you lost" 6.On such sensitive issues India MUST remain united. 7.These decisions are not for benefit or disadvantage of any party. 8.Appreciate that this decision was taken with huge amount of valour & positive sentiments. 9.Snide remarks will only create hatred & will not lead to mutual love. 10.Don't behave as if we've won a state or country & instead behave in a manner that Kashmiris are our own & in their own homes Congrats to the country & best wishes.
Abhinesh K.08/08/2019 03:22
Good job. This needs to be done.
Aziz S.08/07/2019 13:20
Jo kiya sahi kiya
Rupesh L.08/07/2019 07:48
Yes he did correct....every government officer should know how normal person's problems.
Dilpreet K.08/07/2019 04:50
V sad.....it was not all his fault....than y all r insulting him....shameless ppl......r they all perfect in their job...or life....this is not the solution
Junu B.08/07/2019 03:39
But this not the way to treat a person, no cares for law
Fahim H.08/06/2019 08:08
Sahi kiya ye sale bahot harami rahte hai
Dhiman X.08/05/2019 15:18
Was there any investigation?? Whose fault was it actually??
Manita B.08/05/2019 12:48
tum ho
Ganesh B.08/05/2019 11:35
So sad
Md A.08/05/2019 11:18
All over in India he is the only one corrupted man.
Irfan A.08/05/2019 09:45
बहुत दुखद
Zakir H.08/05/2019 03:42
Shame and no one should be responsible for this kind of action, the whole system is responsible for the work this way is absolutely wrong.
Jatinder S.08/04/2019 16:20
Gud wrk by peoples..
Raj A.08/04/2019 12:57
Kya insaniyat mrgai h kya
Baboóo Ä.08/04/2019 10:58
Anpad gawar sb ko kya pta h 😠😠😠
DrKuldeep P.08/04/2019 09:42
Local corporate or MLA ko maro.... tender ka 50% to sale politician kha jaate he... raane ne b khaye hoge... politicians ko thoko to sab bandh ho jayega.. corruption sirf public rok sakti he.. koi neta ya party nahi
JPee R.08/04/2019 08:19
contractor nai mila jo engineer utha le gaye aap sab?