Congress MP Explains Opposition To The Farm Bills
A week after Prime Minister Modi said the Opposition was not debating the actual contents of the farm bills, MP Deepender Singh Hooda addressed some of the more technical aspects...
15/02/2021 4:37 PM
237 comments
Ragha V.3 hours
Fool if you have brains please go back and read the Farm laws and understand it if not just ask a unbiased review panel
Balu G.4 hours
Does not make sense Nice speech... impressive though
Pradeep M.4 hours
must be made president of congress party
Hemant K.4 hours
Same thing again. These are the additional things which need to be added in the bill. Everyone is asking what is wrong with the one that govt has introduced and he still not able to focus on that particular things. These are things which need to be added so talk with govt to add these, not to remove the complete bill.
Singh A.5 hours
Asish M.5 hours
Seems like the new farm law have many pros and cons.. But being a Neo-liberal (who believes in free market, eliminating price controls, deregulating capital markets, lowering trade barriers and reducing, especially through privatization and austerity, state influence in the economy)... I will always support the bill❤️
Gyanendra S.6 hours
Well done Hudda ji
Yogesh N.6 hours
bhai apke liye
Nehal A.7 hours
Jai kisaan zindabad
Akash M.8 hours
Hum to 8 th se school chod diye the ji * ek desh bechne wala fakeer 😑
Sudy R.9 hours
Hahaha, an amusing start for the day!
Navdeep S.9 hours
🙏 SALUTE 🙏
Narayan N.10 hours
Opposition or support to these farm bills depends entirely on where you stand politically. There are pro's & cons. There always are. But if the bills were anti farmers; why are farmers (?) from a particular region only protesting? Why does the benefits (?) of MSP only limited to a region? Why aren't farmers of this region refuse to grow anything else? How do millions of 'other' farmers make their living? Why have farmers of a particular region only prospered while others can't even afford a 'pucca' house? How is 80% farm produce sold in India? What is this element of 'Khalistani' supporter allowed to sabotage the farm protest? What are 'non farmers' () doing in the protests? Why are political outfits which supported these laws/ included it in their manifesto once, oppose it now seeing the swelling crowd of farmers? Ask these questions to yourself and then decide what you support/ oppose.
Ashok S.10 hours
You are right ..he shud hve asked the same questions to Kapil Sibal and Sharad Pawar also..when they were canvasing for votes
Justindhas11 hours
Amen
Bhavishy S.11 hours
Arrey yeah bhi kuch keh rahe hain
Karn V.12 hours
"जिस किसान का अपमान नरेंद्र मोदी कर रहे हैं, उसी का बेटा सीमा पर आपकी सुरक्षा कर रहा है"
Sreevinod G.12 hours
If there is any material in this guy's speech then govt should address it accordingly.
Udit S.12 hours
By that logic every producer of every item should force government to set a MSP of their produce and force government to buy it even when govt needs it or not ..or even when the purchase price is higher than the international prices so that this material can't also be exported . Why should these farmers of Punjab , Haryana and Western UP only have all the fun ?
Sridhar V.12 hours
If tax is the problem then the people who have gathered in Delhi should go and knock the doors of punjab CM to make all transactions related to farm products to be TAX FREE... Moreover, in most of the states there is already in practice of most of the provisions of the present farm bill...So , this MP's remarks seems to be politically motivated...