back

Congress MP Explains Opposition To The Farm Bills

A week after Prime Minister Modi said the Opposition was not debating the actual contents of the farm bills, MP Deepender Singh Hooda addressed some of the more technical aspects...

15/02/2021 4:37 PM
  • 412.3K
  • 293

And even more

  1. 4:48

    "Black Blanc Beur, il n'est plus du tout positif ce slogan"

  2. 3:39

    Antidiscriminations.fr : une plateforme vraiment utile ?

  3. 3:13

    Éric Dupond-Moretti : "La justice ne se rend jamais sur les réseaux sociaux"

  4. 3:41

    Faut-il ouvrir le RSA aux jeunes de moins de 25 ans ?

  5. 3:11

    Nouvelle-Zélande : un député maori sans cravate expulsé du Parlement

  6. 3:12

    Abattu par des militants FN, Ibrahim Ali aura une avenue à son nom

237 comments

  • Ragha V.
    3 hours

    Fool if you have brains please go back and read the Farm laws and understand it if not just ask a unbiased review panel

  • Balu G.
    4 hours

    Does not make sense Nice speech... impressive though

  • Pradeep M.
    4 hours

    must be made president of congress party

  • Hemant K.
    4 hours

    Same thing again. These are the additional things which need to be added in the bill. Everyone is asking what is wrong with the one that govt has introduced and he still not able to focus on that particular things. These are things which need to be added so talk with govt to add these, not to remove the complete bill.

  • Singh A.
    5 hours

    Most Popular Top 100 Games Are Coming To Google Stadia Games https://bit.ly/3pqBTKI

  • Asish M.
    5 hours

    Seems like the new farm law have many pros and cons.. But being a Neo-liberal (who believes in free market, eliminating price controls, deregulating capital markets, lowering trade barriers and reducing, especially through privatization and austerity, state influence in the economy)... I will always support the bill❤️

  • Gyanendra S.
    6 hours

    Well done Hudda ji

  • Yogesh N.
    6 hours

    bhai apke liye

  • Nehal A.
    7 hours

    Jai kisaan zindabad

  • Akash M.
    8 hours

    Hum to 8 th se school chod diye the ji * ek desh bechne wala fakeer 😑

  • Sudy R.
    9 hours

    Hahaha, an amusing start for the day!

  • Navdeep S.
    9 hours

    🙏 SALUTE 🙏

  • Narayan N.
    10 hours

    Opposition or support to these farm bills depends entirely on where you stand politically. There are pro's & cons. There always are. But if the bills were anti farmers; why are farmers (?) from a particular region only protesting? Why does the benefits (?) of MSP only limited to a region? Why aren't farmers of this region refuse to grow anything else? How do millions of 'other' farmers make their living? Why have farmers of a particular region only prospered while others can't even afford a 'pucca' house? How is 80% farm produce sold in India? What is this element of 'Khalistani' supporter allowed to sabotage the farm protest? What are 'non farmers' () doing in the protests? Why are political outfits which supported these laws/ included it in their manifesto once, oppose it now seeing the swelling crowd of farmers? Ask these questions to yourself and then decide what you support/ oppose.

  • Ashok S.
    10 hours

    You are right ..he shud hve asked the same questions to Kapil Sibal and Sharad Pawar also..when they were canvasing for votes

  • Justindhas
    11 hours

    Amen

  • Bhavishy S.
    11 hours

    Arrey yeah bhi kuch keh rahe hain

  • Karn V.
    12 hours

    "जिस किसान का अपमान नरेंद्र मोदी कर रहे हैं, उसी का बेटा सीमा पर आपकी सुरक्षा कर रहा है"

  • Sreevinod G.
    12 hours

    If there is any material in this guy's speech then govt should address it accordingly.

  • Udit S.
    12 hours

    By that logic every producer of every item should force government to set a MSP of their produce and force government to buy it even when govt needs it or not ..or even when the purchase price is higher than the international prices so that this material can't also be exported . Why should these farmers of Punjab , Haryana and Western UP only have all the fun ?

  • Sridhar V.
    12 hours

    If tax is the problem then the people who have gathered in Delhi should go and knock the doors of punjab CM to make all transactions related to farm products to be TAX FREE... Moreover, in most of the states there is already in practice of most of the provisions of the present farm bill...So , this MP's remarks seems to be politically motivated...

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.