Congress's Kapil Sibal Stung By Congress Supporters

Kuldeep P.04/10/2021 02:44
ये खुद भी कम जिम्मेदार नही है कांग्रेस को बरबाद करने के लिए। और दिग्विजय सिंह ने तो कसम खाई है की कांग्रेस को खत्म करके है मानेंगे
Kicius F.03/10/2021 22:50
Gori CHAMDI party. With HINDU MAIDS 🤣🤣🤣👌👌👌
Arpit A.03/10/2021 18:44
No tolerance in the people accusing the tolerant of intolerance
Shyam S.03/10/2021 01:08
Great Example of Democracy within Khan-Grace Party The Oldest Party of Largest Democracy
Avinash S.02/10/2021 11:10
इन चुतिए बूढ़े भी दियों ने पार्ट का ये हाल कर के छोड़ दिया है
Rajan B.02/10/2021 08:14
ராகுல் ஒரு பயந்தா கொள்ளி காங்கிரஸ் சீலிபர் செல்களை கண்டு பிடித்து நீக்க வேண்டும் தலைமைக்கு எதிராக பேசிய அந்த 23 பேரையும் கட்சிய விட்டு நீக்கம் செய்து புதிய ஆள்களை நியமனம் செய்ய வேண்டும்
Girish S.02/10/2021 07:59
Sir, My humble request to you that time isn't for internal fighting your advice very meaningful but it should be in within party not in biased media Sorry for that 🙏🙏
Sucharan M.02/10/2021 04:48
What is the contribution of G(Gaddar)- 23 contribution of restoration of Congress party in troubles.
Ganesh N.01/10/2021 20:24
Peter Pettigrew
Mathew M.01/10/2021 19:16
Wen there was Congress every Indian had the pride that Indians are rich and intelligent Globally and every Indians felt,that India will b the suoerpower of Asia,that was wen Congress was in rule.At present nobody knows wat is really happening and the Indian with the nation India are struggling,Reason not aware,Hoping Congress makes a comeback and save the nation from the brink of collapse Economically.Jai Hind
Srijana S.01/10/2021 19:01
Toh aaj aap ne apni party ka puraa khulaasaa kiyaa,Khaasam khaas Sibbal saheb😁😅👌👍👏
Gokul D.01/10/2021 17:59
Because they believe in peace
Mohammed M.01/10/2021 14:30
RG should consider his opnions
David F.01/10/2021 13:11
Where you will go Mr Sibbal
Rajesh S.01/10/2021 11:53
Good evening
Sittrarasu A.01/10/2021 10:06
He is leader in media not with mass
Vinod K.01/10/2021 08:59
Anvesh C.01/10/2021 08:36
I agree absolutely with him. The party leaders have lost their credibility
Vikram S.01/10/2021 07:34
And they say Modi is fascist 👻
Ravi D.01/10/2021 06:33
Never bite the hand that feeds you