Congress's Kapil Sibal Stung By Congress Supporters

Some Congress workers damaged Kapil Sibal's car and protested outside his house for saying just this...??!!

30/09/2021 5:28 PM
  • 59.4K
  • 61

Politics

57 comments

  • Kuldeep P.
    04/10/2021 02:44

    ये खुद भी कम जिम्मेदार नही है कांग्रेस को बरबाद करने के लिए। और दिग्विजय सिंह ने तो कसम खाई है की कांग्रेस को खत्म करके है मानेंगे

  • Kicius F.
    03/10/2021 22:50

    Gori CHAMDI party. With HINDU MAIDS 🤣🤣🤣👌👌👌

  • Arpit A.
    03/10/2021 18:44

    No tolerance in the people accusing the tolerant of intolerance

  • Shyam S.
    03/10/2021 01:08

    Great Example of Democracy within Khan-Grace Party The Oldest Party of Largest Democracy

  • Avinash S.
    02/10/2021 11:10

    इन चुतिए बूढ़े भी दियों ने पार्ट का ये हाल कर के छोड़ दिया है

  • Rajan B.
    02/10/2021 08:14

    ராகுல் ஒரு பயந்தா கொள்ளி காங்கிரஸ் சீலிபர் செல்களை கண்டு பிடித்து நீக்க வேண்டும் தலைமைக்கு எதிராக பேசிய அந்த 23 பேரையும் கட்சிய விட்டு நீக்கம் செய்து புதிய ஆள்களை நியமனம் செய்ய வேண்டும்

  • Girish S.
    02/10/2021 07:59

    Sir, My humble request to you that time isn't for internal fighting your advice very meaningful but it should be in within party not in biased media Sorry for that 🙏🙏

  • Sucharan M.
    02/10/2021 04:48

    What is the contribution of G(Gaddar)- 23 contribution of restoration of Congress party in troubles.

  • Ganesh N.
    01/10/2021 20:24

    Peter Pettigrew

  • Mathew M.
    01/10/2021 19:16

    Wen there was Congress every Indian had the pride that Indians are rich and intelligent Globally and every Indians felt,that India will b the suoerpower of Asia,that was wen Congress was in rule.At present nobody knows wat is really happening and the Indian with the nation India are struggling,Reason not aware,Hoping Congress makes a comeback and save the nation from the brink of collapse Economically.Jai Hind

  • Srijana S.
    01/10/2021 19:01

    Toh aaj aap ne apni party ka puraa khulaasaa kiyaa,Khaasam khaas Sibbal saheb😁😅👌👍👏

  • Gokul D.
    01/10/2021 17:59

    Because they believe in peace

  • Mohammed M.
    01/10/2021 14:30

    RG should consider his opnions

  • David F.
    01/10/2021 13:11

    Where you will go Mr Sibbal

  • Rajesh S.
    01/10/2021 11:53

    Good evening

  • Sittrarasu A.
    01/10/2021 10:06

    He is leader in media not with mass

  • Vinod K.
    01/10/2021 08:59

  • Anvesh C.
    01/10/2021 08:36

    I agree absolutely with him. The party leaders have lost their credibility

  • Vikram S.
    01/10/2021 07:34

    And they say Modi is fascist 👻

  • Ravi D.
    01/10/2021 06:33

    Never bite the hand that feeds you

