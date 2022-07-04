Congress's warning to BJP on Rahul fake video
"Raj Dharma." Congress leader Pawan Khera warned the BJP of stern action for sharing "fake news" on a former party chief.
A murder that exposed mafia wars in Bengal
This story is about crime, politics, gang wars, corruption and the thread that holds them together...money. And the story starts with a murder of a local politician in West Bengal.
When Sule Praised Sitharaman's Saree In Parliament
"She wore a beautiful Sambalpuri saree... how dignified she looked," Supriya Sule told the Finance Minister in Parliament. But she was trying to make this larger point.
Why was there a rebellion in the Shiv Sena?
This is why the Shiv Sena MLAs felt the need for rebellion.
24 hours, three mega spins & the biggest surprise
Suspense, shock and surprise… Maharashtra's politics in 2022 was no less than a movie.
Eknath Shinde: The man of the moment speaks
His rebellion earned him a top post in the Maharashtra government, here's what Eknath Shinde said before his swearing-in ceremony... 🎤
Uddhav Thackeray: A reluctant politician
This is the story of the first Thackeray who became Chief Minister of Maharashtra... and then left the post in the most dramatic way possible.
Supriya Sule and Shashi Tharoor's secret chat decoded
When Lok Sabha looked like a classroom full of uninterested students. 👀
Modi's surprise gifts for G7 leaders
PM Modi met world leaders at the G7 Summit in Germany, but he didn't leave them empty-handed. Take a look at the presents he brought...
What Muslim leaders said about the Udaipur murder
"Islam does not permit this." Two men murdered a tailor in Udaipur to avenge an insult to Islam... but Muslim leaders called their act "un-Islamic."
What Amit Shah said after SC's verdict on Gujarat riots
"Like Shiva drank poison, Modi endured the pain of false allegations." This is what Union Minister Amit Shah said after Supreme Court's verdict on the 2002 Gujarat riots...