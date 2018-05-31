back

Cop defends Muslim man from mob

This Sikh policeman defended a young man from a mob.

05/31/2018 5:30 AM
  • Matthieu T.
    07/19/2018 16:20

    ok!

  • Imran N.
    06/07/2018 14:56

    Change is here India

  • Sardar G.
    06/06/2018 06:37

    Nice job veer

  • Muqtar A.
    06/05/2018 18:12

    worst bjp and there sub groups political party send him for a leave instead of admiring this is incredible India

  • Santosh R.
    06/05/2018 14:09

    Brave man ...... hats off. Donno how many Sikh’s got lynched n burnt alive during 1984. But he still stood up aganist the very same ppl.

  • Kåmßőź M.
    06/04/2018 12:25

    Singh is always king

  • Srinu P.
    06/04/2018 11:54

    Gud job sir

  • Sahil A.
    06/04/2018 08:51

    Great man I salute this man

  • Hardik B.
    06/04/2018 05:41

    So he can meet a hindu girl but if a guy like ankit meet a Muslim women then he is killed and be headed

  • Shabbir A.
    06/03/2018 20:22

    Shere panjab

  • Shaik H.
    06/03/2018 19:01

    Mashallah. Sir Allah bless u

  • Rabiul M.
    06/03/2018 18:44

    OK,

  • Rajni M.
    06/03/2018 12:32

    Rase police vale iko je nai hunde aad police vale ne dsya

  • Ashwani K.
    06/03/2018 11:33

    Sir aap n shi keya

  • Ajay S.
    06/03/2018 09:34

    What about those hindu policeman who protected a muslim girl from fanatic muslims cause she was protesting against meat consumption! If you post this shit then you should also post that story !

  • Farhan A.
    06/03/2018 09:01

    Sikh bhai ko mera salute

  • Samir A.
    06/03/2018 08:45

    Singh Saad Super Hero 👌 👍 💗

  • Abdul R.
    06/03/2018 08:44

    Superb

  • Firoz K.
    06/03/2018 08:44

    I respect n salute u sir ur sincere activities give strength to be an Indian. Sing is a real hero of india.

  • Rocky T.
    06/03/2018 08:41

    Ye saale kbhi apne Bharat ko bhi bech denge dekh lena