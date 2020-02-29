back

Cop-Mom Nurses Baby On Duty

She couldn’t leave her baby at home. She couldn’t not be on duty ahead of Donald Trump’s welcome in Ahmedabad. Here’s how this constable worked her way around it. 😲😲

02/29/2020 8:57 AM
18 comments

  • Ankur S.
    19 hours

    Naukari chodi devi

  • Ranjit P.
    a day

    Thanks Sister

  • Sambhu B.
    a day

    Nice dede

  • Avilash K.
    a day

    Nice pic

  • Naren P.
    a day

    Great job as a mother or as a police man

  • Neha P.
    2 days

    I salute you

  • Arabindo D.
    2 days

    শতকোটি প্রনাম মা তোমায়।

  • Nimisha G.
    4 days

    Salute to this women

  • Shanzida N.
    4 days

    Only working mother knows how difficult to handle both child and job at the same time.

  • Pradyumna K.
    5 days

    I dare the admins of Brut India to post a neutral, non politically aligned post , the way true journalism should be !

  • Brut India
    6 days

    While Indian mothers and fathers still struggle for quality childcare and parent leave, Finland now will allow parents a 7-month leave: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/parenting/first-year/good-news-finland-becomes-the-first-country-to-introduce-7-month-parental-leave-for-both-parents/articleshow/74175598.cms

  • Gunjan S.
    6 days

    And this is where people should understand the need for trusted and affordable care facilities for babies of working moms.

  • Manish A.
    02/29/2020 16:00

    And a common jihadi abuses spits on the face of a police man in front of 15 other policemen in a police van today in https: //www.facebook.com/100025429067741/posts/580967572760873/

  • Shahbaz M.
    02/29/2020 11:08

    Salute to this mother.

  • Ashish R.
    02/29/2020 10:28

    Why sad reacts? She did a plausible work

  • Amit P.
    02/29/2020 10:00

    Brut..work on your grammar.. "couldn't not" 🤔

  • Marcus R.
    02/29/2020 09:12

    Salute hain... apko... bahannn😥🙏😥🙏😥🙏

  • Nitin K.
    02/29/2020 09:08

    At least leave must be given to her - too much bureaucracy