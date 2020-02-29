Double Amputee Dancer Wins Indian Hearts
Cop-Mom Nurses Baby On Duty
Ankur S.19 hours
Naukari chodi devi
Ranjit P.a day
Thanks Sister
Sambhu B.a day
Nice dede
Avilash K.a day
Nice pic
Naren P.a day
Great job as a mother or as a police man
Neha P.2 days
I salute you
Arabindo D.2 days
শতকোটি প্রনাম মা তোমায়।
Nimisha G.4 days
Salute to this women
Shanzida N.4 days
Only working mother knows how difficult to handle both child and job at the same time.
Pradyumna K.5 days
I dare the admins of Brut India to post a neutral, non politically aligned post , the way true journalism should be !
Brut India6 days
While Indian mothers and fathers still struggle for quality childcare and parent leave, Finland now will allow parents a 7-month leave: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/parenting/first-year/good-news-finland-becomes-the-first-country-to-introduce-7-month-parental-leave-for-both-parents/articleshow/74175598.cms
Gunjan S.6 days
And this is where people should understand the need for trusted and affordable care facilities for babies of working moms.
Manish A.02/29/2020 16:00
And a common jihadi abuses spits on the face of a police man in front of 15 other policemen in a police van today in https: //www.facebook.com/100025429067741/posts/580967572760873/
Shahbaz M.02/29/2020 11:08
Salute to this mother.
Ashish R.02/29/2020 10:28
Why sad reacts? She did a plausible work
Amit P.02/29/2020 10:00
Brut..work on your grammar.. "couldn't not" 🤔
Marcus R.02/29/2020 09:12
Salute hain... apko... bahannn😥🙏😥🙏😥🙏
Nitin K.02/29/2020 09:08
At least leave must be given to her - too much bureaucracy