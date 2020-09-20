back

Cop On Double Duty… By Choice

This Bengaluru policeman doubles as a community teacher for students who can’t afford smartphones to attend online classes.

09/20/2020 1:27 PM
652 comments

  • Allen M.
    6 hours

    Salute to u..hope u'll be recognize by ur govt. for doing good deeds to these poor children

  • Ashwini G.
    6 hours

    Head's of to you sir

  • Giriraj G.
    7 hours

    Great work

  • Ajay J.
    8 hours

    Good officers exists.

  • Rikar B.
    10 hours

    Salute

  • Md A.
    10 hours

    dekho ise khte h ground work

  • Aphi D.
    11 hours

    Big salute sir 👏👏🙏🙏🙏

  • John S.
    a day

    Superb posters God bless you all.

  • Ravi S.
    a day

    Great respect this cop.

  • Namitha N.
    a day

    If all police officers become teachers then who will protect us. This is not acceptable.

  • Mangang R.
    a day

    Good, keep it up,I love you sir.

  • Ranga R.
    a day

    Good. Officer.

  • Shikha S.
    a day

    God bless u

  • Lurshai L.
    a day

    Well done☺👏🙏👍

  • Aboothahir A.
    a day

    All the best sir...you motivated others

  • Jaya C.
    a day

    Darun Darun

  • Ashagowda G.
    a day

    l

  • Shalini G.
    a day

    Kudos

  • Cynthia R.
    2 days

    Most kind hearted cop in India

  • V J.
    2 days

    Well everyone should appreciate him

