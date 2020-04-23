Cops Deliver Lockdown Cake To Punjab 1-Year-Old

Police Quell Migrant Workers' Protest In Surat
Stranded Daily Wage Workers Desperate To Go Home
India’s Final Farewell To Typewriters
Manipur Aid Distribution Wins Praise
Haryana Police’s Surprise For Senior Citizen
Man Denied Medicines In Noida
Ye USA Mey hua tha, ye copy Kia hai. Waha sirfh cake nehi dia tha. Kya copy cat.
Hats Off to them. A Big Salute to them.
Cheap propaganda, there's nothing in this world more corrupt than the Indian police !
Happy birthday
Daudananda
Sikhs and Hindus are greats.
Thank you
Gestures like these are required everywhere
nu mera salaam🙏
News?
Salute to Police. 🙏
This is horrible :\
https://bit.ly/2wTmRI1
Publicity stunt that's all. I would have salute them if they would have provided eatables to the downtrodden, kids of daily wagers instead of arranging cake & balloons for the kid of someone who is financially stable.
Instead of gimmicks, take efforts to help the needy...who need food nd money to survive and not those who need burgers and french fries.
Hats off to our police,they r real hero,All r sitting in A C room in the name of lock down, because of them !!!!
Great to see our police in this mode. A good message will go to everyone and shall gain lots of good will for the police force.
💕
ehoji video na post kreya kro da dil tut janda apne janam din te ohne zomato to pasteries order karnian c
😎🇮🇳❤
Happy birthday Myra from Pakistan too.
👍👍👍
25 comments
Sriti B.04/23/2020 01:16
Ye USA Mey hua tha, ye copy Kia hai. Waha sirfh cake nehi dia tha. Kya copy cat.
Pushpa G.04/22/2020 17:54
Hats Off to them. A Big Salute to them.
Jigmé N.04/22/2020 16:02
Cheap propaganda, there's nothing in this world more corrupt than the Indian police !
Victoria A.04/22/2020 02:49
Happy birthday
Daud N.04/22/2020 00:35
Daudananda
Joshua T.04/20/2020 19:37
Sikhs and Hindus are greats.
Nilesh I.04/20/2020 19:03
Thank you
Sajid S.04/20/2020 15:04
Gestures like these are required everywhere
Kokila S.04/20/2020 14:48
nu mera salaam🙏
Taragan S.04/20/2020 14:09
News?
Pratima B.04/20/2020 13:17
Salute to Police. 🙏
Arun D.04/20/2020 13:00
This is horrible :\ https://bit.ly/2wTmRI1
Renjith P.04/20/2020 12:37
Publicity stunt that's all. I would have salute them if they would have provided eatables to the downtrodden, kids of daily wagers instead of arranging cake & balloons for the kid of someone who is financially stable. Instead of gimmicks, take efforts to help the needy...who need food nd money to survive and not those who need burgers and french fries.
Tanuja P.04/20/2020 12:11
Hats off to our police,they r real hero,All r sitting in A C room in the name of lock down, because of them !!!!
Biju G.04/20/2020 11:56
Great to see our police in this mode. A good message will go to everyone and shall gain lots of good will for the police force.
Mohamad M.04/20/2020 11:15
💕
Mohit V.04/20/2020 11:12
ehoji video na post kreya kro da dil tut janda apne janam din te ohne zomato to pasteries order karnian c
Akash C.04/20/2020 11:08
😎🇮🇳❤
Mohammad T.04/20/2020 11:06
Happy birthday Myra from Pakistan too.
Saajan N.04/20/2020 11:04
👍👍👍