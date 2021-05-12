Dad Murdered By The System, Says Son
This Delhi Man Is At The Crematorium Every Day
Corona 👎🏼Friendship 💯
Anti-Maskers Abuse Nepali Uber Driver
This is an anti-rape device that bites back
This Woman Performs Last Rites for Free
Waah natthu bhaiya👍👍
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Salute
He has a heart of gold ..
What an epitome of friendship!🙏
Salute to you and God bless you .
You are great brother. Just like Anjaneya brought Sanjivani mountain , you brought oxygen cylinder.
God bless you.
Never believed that My City will become the Oxygen Center for The India
True Friend!! Unimaginable
True friendship 🤝
So proud of you brother... please do share this kind of experience & keep motivated 👍
In your face Corona!!!
Hats off to this man !!!!
Thank you all who are helping the people who are in need
Hats off to you.... God bless you always.
Well done! Salute to you
God bless you Dear....!!
Such a good friendship 👍👌
Salute to such a good friend.
Need. God. Help
Start praying
We had. Never thought the. City would be. Without people seeing the silent road make us think a lot of time. How will. This all work smoothly again.
🙏
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
55 comments
KümÄr Ã.4 hours
Waah natthu bhaiya👍👍
Durga G.13 hours
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Pooja S.13 hours
Salute
Shahina N.17 hours
He has a heart of gold .. What an epitome of friendship!🙏
Tateng H.19 hours
Salute to you and God bless you .
Chandra S.a day
You are great brother. Just like Anjaneya brought Sanjivani mountain , you brought oxygen cylinder. God bless you.
Muhammad A.a day
Never believed that My City will become the Oxygen Center for The India
Sheila U.a day
True Friend!! Unimaginable
Biplabini N.a day
True friendship 🤝
Moumita S.a day
So proud of you brother... please do share this kind of experience & keep motivated 👍
Rashmi G.2 days
In your face Corona!!!
Piyush K.2 days
Hats off to this man !!!!
Sai V.2 days
Thank you all who are helping the people who are in need
Mary S.2 days
Hats off to you.... God bless you always.
Seema C.2 days
Well done! Salute to you
Mangala P.2 days
God bless you Dear....!!
Muhammad M.2 days
Such a good friendship 👍👌
Javed W.2 days
Salute to such a good friend.
Kamala B.2 days
Need. God. Help Start praying We had. Never thought the. City would be. Without people seeing the silent road make us think a lot of time. How will. This all work smoothly again.
Jaya G.2 days
🙏