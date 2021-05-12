back

Corona 👎🏼Friendship 💯

This is the story of a man who travelled 1,300 kms just to deliver oxygen to his Covid positive friend.

12/05/2021 1:27 PM
  • 80.3K
  • 62

55 comments

  • KümÄr Ã.
    4 hours

    Waah natthu bhaiya👍👍

  • Durga G.
    13 hours

    🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

  • Pooja S.
    13 hours

    Salute

  • Shahina N.
    17 hours

    He has a heart of gold .. What an epitome of friendship!🙏

  • Tateng H.
    19 hours

    Salute to you and God bless you .

  • Chandra S.
    a day

    You are great brother. Just like Anjaneya brought Sanjivani mountain , you brought oxygen cylinder. God bless you.

  • Muhammad A.
    a day

    Never believed that My City will become the Oxygen Center for The India

  • Sheila U.
    a day

    True Friend!! Unimaginable

  • Biplabini N.
    a day

    True friendship 🤝

  • Moumita S.
    a day

    So proud of you brother... please do share this kind of experience & keep motivated 👍

  • Rashmi G.
    2 days

    In your face Corona!!!

  • Piyush K.
    2 days

    Hats off to this man !!!!

  • Sai V.
    2 days

    Thank you all who are helping the people who are in need

  • Mary S.
    2 days

    Hats off to you.... God bless you always.

  • Seema C.
    2 days

    Well done! Salute to you

  • Mangala P.
    2 days

    God bless you Dear....!!

  • Muhammad M.
    2 days

    Such a good friendship 👍👌

  • Javed W.
    2 days

    Salute to such a good friend.

  • Kamala B.
    2 days

    Need. God. Help Start praying We had. Never thought the. City would be. Without people seeing the silent road make us think a lot of time. How will. This all work smoothly again.

  • Jaya G.
    2 days

    🙏

