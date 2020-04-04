back

Coronavirus: Helping The Homeless

“But what do you do if you can’t stay home? What do you do if you’re homeless?”

04/04/2020 12:57 PM
  • 15.6k
  • 12

Changing India

  1. 1:43

    Boy Designs Elevator Trick Against Covid-19

  2. 4:31

    Tips On How To Work From Home

  3. 4:19

    Coronavirus: Helping The Homeless

  4. 1:48

    Punjab Locals Shower Flowers On Sanitary Worker

  5. 1:12

    Covid-19: Indian Railways Offers Isolation Option

  6. 5:07

    World's Best Mommy Is A Single Dad

12 comments

  • Jenni P.
    2 days

    Thats why we are America. “God Bless the US of A!!

  • Pooja M.
    2 days

    Is there any way that I can help them with anything pls let know

  • Iyappan
    3 days

    Hi

  • Sasikala R.
    3 days

    Their team is full of negativity.They will search for some nonsense like this and post.Anti India Bloody Brut.

  • Sharmistha P.
    3 days

    Government is trying it's best to help poor people...in my own area aids hv been provided to daily wage workers,food n ration is given to each n every poor family, hats off to Modiji for his efforts to save lives of people of India.. Gov is making that no one sleeps empty stomach..our country will surely come out of this pandemic becoz we have such good leadership...

  • HISIS -.
    3 days

    𝗜𝗳 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗱𝗼𝗻'𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗿𝘆 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗶𝘁, 𝗶𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗮 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗟𝗘𝗚𝗘. 𝗟𝗢𝗖𝗞𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗡 is a privilege. It means you have a home to stay in. 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗜𝗡𝗚 is a privilege. It means you don't live in a crowded slum with a shared toilet. 𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗪𝗔𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚 is a privilege. It means you have running water. 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗘 is a privilege. It means your income is not threatened because you were on hourly / daily wages. 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 about groceries is a privilege. It means you have the money to buy them for weeks ahead, and a fridge to stock up. A disease that was spread by the rich as they flew around the world, is now going to kill the poor.

  • Elena E.
    3 days

    Hey Brut.! I have already seen this trash.. You are spreading negativity non-stop. If you worry about these people , then raise and donate money to them. 🇮🇳 There is absolutely no problem in that. As for this post: the man must learn using condoms

  • Manik T.
    3 days

    Brut stop sharing problems only.... Your bright well read editors must give a workable alternative ... Lockdown was essential that all have agreed. Outcome of lockdown for 21 days will have adverse impact even a moron understands Govt gave a package to assist under privileged in terms of subsidised rations monetary compensation of ₹2000/- n other benefits. There are shelters created for homeless peasants. There are large num of religious bodies distributing food to have nots Than why have u present the bleakest pic... Is u team of editors full of pessimism... Or you all want to encourage dyspathy in our society.... After all what is your aim as a journalists.... Please clarify???

  • Merry A.
    3 days

    https://www.facebook.com/100004479761791/posts/1500635953429049/?d=n there are many Tibetans who are doing this everywhere in India

  • Sophie A.
    3 days

    Instead of statue of unity investments in health care and shelters for homeless families would have been necessary 😔

  • Prajakt M.
    3 days

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10159587254754746&id=507839745

  • Brut India
    4 days

    Thousands of people in India who live in slums are now struggling with severe shortages: