back

Coronavirus In India

Global health experts are scrambling to find a cure for the coronavirus. But these Indian politicians may have beaten them to it.

03/04/2020 2:38 PMupdated: 03/04/2020 2:43 PM
560 comments

  • Sizan A.
    5 hours

    Gauu mutraa . Best solution for brainless peps.

  • Jiteshor H.
    6 hours

    What a shameful to be a leader from these state. Only they know cow is a god. What a dumb ass mine😂😂😂

  • Srutarshi G.
    6 hours

    Guys, don't fight with bhakts. Let them follow their leaders and their dharma. Natural selection will do the rest. All the best :)

  • Lisa G.
    6 hours

    I'm worried about my country what if they become our Prime Minister 😂

  • MD R.
    6 hours

    Idiots

  • Faizal S.
    6 hours

    Such a shame

  • Saiful I.
    7 hours

    This man yogi aditya nath run away before John cena gets you in fast and furious 7🤣🤣

  • Felix A.
    7 hours

    Ohh Bhai maro mujhe maro maro 🤣😂

  • Rofiul A.
    7 hours

    In dono ko coronavirus lag jaya or cow ka mutra suva Sam pinay do matlab experiment karo.

  • Dipankar D.
    8 hours

    Baprei Maakoshom moi apunar premot porigolu diok

  • Nitin K.
    9 hours

    जय योगी जी

  • Mohsin S.
    10 hours

    😀😀😀😀

  • Rashid I.
    10 hours

    these people actually won seats to their legislature n india . now they lead India. such ignorance and yet they are proud of it

  • Er V.
    10 hours

    Assholes 😡

  • Arun L.
    11 hours

    That bald bitch cannot even say 'Corona' properly 🤣🤣

  • Anu C.
    11 hours

    If u had a bit of sense of humor u would know that he said Abt corona in a bit of funny manner..i hope u could highlight the real preparations made by yogi to fight corona in up....how a huge number of suspected people were contacted in a day and thier samples were sent for testing whether they have corona or not....how he is making facilities for isolated wards....and one more thing u and some of ur page followers get immense pleasure and satisfaction after degrading the medicinal properties of cow urine....I don't know why u enjoy dng it may be bcz u enjoy bashing Hindus by mocking in what they believe....the lady have her own beleif of how burning the cow dung smoke could prevent viruses from entering a certain area....she just believes it and have said...she will not do it to a corona virus patient until any of these methods are proved....so plz stop satisfying ur personal ego by degrading Hindu beliefs by using such political statements...

  • Man T.
    11 hours

    What a talent bro

  • Aftab S.
    11 hours

    Gomutr is solution for all types of disease only for bhakts

  • Thomson S.
    13 hours

    This man should have been scientists instead of politicians oh bhai maro mujhe😂😂

  • Thomson S.
    13 hours

    That is why education is important 😂😂