back

Could These Ghosts Be Near You?

From a ghost who knocks on your door late at night, to one who steals your face... Let's meet some of India's regional ghosts. 👻

05/06/2021 4:27 AM
  • 109.9K
  • 88

And even more

  1. 4:31

    Could These Ghosts Be Near You?

  2. 1:05

    Jawaharlal Nehru’s Last Journey

  3. 3:01

    The Idols Who Travelled Far From Home

  4. 1:55

    How The Takli Fought For India's Freedom

  5. 5:52

    The Life Of Farmer-Politician Chaudhary Charan Singh

  6. 1:03

    Sarojini Naidu's Message To The West

57 comments

  • Aidee J.
    8 hours

    We have creative ghosts. Respect our dead please!

  • Surya T.
    11 hours

    All i need is a shakchunni in my life.(the erotic one)

  • ShaliiNii R.
    a day

    WoW...What a post!!!!

  • KRohit S.
    a day

    Uttrakhand me bhi hote masaan

  • Siddhu P.
    a day

    R u comedy me😂😀😀😀😀

  • Preeti A.
    a day

    Yes there are paranormal activities and spirits..all those things but now a days humans do terrific things to other humans that those spirits might be thinking 'why we have to bother, when humans have taken our place'

  • Sadhitra B.
    a day

    Just wanna say, Brut Bhoot.

  • Amit J.
    2 days

    At least they have found some purpose in their afterlives... whats your excuse.

  • Geo A.
    2 days

    I wish there was a ghost to make casteist life miserable. That would have eradicated most of the nation's problem.

  • Pauline N.
    2 days

    Everything. 😱👹👺💀💀 At present lets face covid ghost😎

  • RAna T.
    2 days

    Le ghost to humans

  • Shama P.
    3 days

    Had a hose with a presence in Savanna, GA.

  • Sione M.
    3 days

    This is a joke 🤪🤪

  • Varun M.
    3 days

    Ghosts from different states!! India is too diverse in all aspects 😂

  • James H.
    3 days

    Mrs Ashleigh Earlwood changed my life out of debt I don’t think I could tell you how much you mean to me. I will kept telling people about your good works in my life https://www.facebook.com/Ashleigh.earlwood.9066

  • Jacquelyn M.
    3 days

    I was down and under at a point until i was introduced to her and my life took a better turn i highly recommend you to https://www.facebook.com/Ashleigh.earlwood.9066

  • Parnasree M.
    3 days

    , , ...Biku Pliz.

  • Jack B.
    3 days

    I saw a good review about Mrs Ashleigh Earlwood and I also decided to give it a try and it worked out for me too Thank you so much ma’am https://www.facebook.com/Ashleigh.earlwood.9066

  • Grace W.
    3 days

    𝙷𝙾𝚆 𝚆𝙸𝚂𝙷 𝙸 𝙲𝙰𝙼𝙴 𝙰𝙲𝚁𝙾𝚂𝚂 𝚃𝙷𝙸𝚂 𝙾𝙿𝙿𝙾𝚁𝚃𝚄𝙽𝙸𝚃𝚈 𝙻𝙾𝙽𝙶 𝙰𝙶𝙾, 𝙸𝚃 𝚆𝙾𝚄𝙸𝙳 𝙷𝙰𝚅𝙴 𝙱𝙴𝙴𝙽 𝙷𝚄𝙶𝙴 𝙽𝙾𝚆. 𝚈𝙾𝚄'𝚅𝙴 𝙲𝙾𝚁𝚁𝙴𝙲𝚃 𝚃𝙷𝙰𝚃 𝚂𝚃𝙴𝙿 𝙽𝙾𝚆.... 𝚃𝙷𝙽𝙺 𝚈𝙾𝚄 𝙵𝙾𝚁 𝚈𝙾𝚄𝚁 𝙶𝙾𝙾𝙳 𝚆𝙾𝚁𝙺s https://www.facebook.com/Ashleigh.earlwood.9066

  • Asma I.
    3 days

    tui shakchunni hob 🤣🤣