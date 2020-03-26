back

Covid-19: Cops Break Godwoman's Stupor

She was exorcising evil spirits in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The police were enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown. This is what happened when they faced off. 😲😲

03/26/2020 10:57 AMupdated: 03/26/2020 2:37 PM
637 comments

  • Lawrence A.
    16 hours

    ...see...humans are like animals sometimes , they need some beating to listen and follow orders 🤣

  • Melina L.
    17 hours

    I'm glad the devil got cought!!!!👍🙏, Her face was so evil like Satan was in her and trying to lead people to do evil👹 she is control by a demonic spirit and Satan is behind all that, who can help her? is Jesus!!!!! Amen !!!

  • Muhammad Z.
    18 hours

    Mcm dalam filem woi haha

  • Charan S.
    19 hours

    vadakkachi porwal

  • Sajid S.
    a day

    1:01 Her face scares me

  • Sajid S.
    a day

    This uneducated woman is mentally ill. Isko lathi ka prasad do!🤪

  • Rikesh B.
    a day

    She should just stay indoors and eat curry like a good Indian.

  • Michael B.
    2 days

    If they don't listen just shot them........ because of this millions will be infected

  • Devender B.
    2 days

    डंडे मार गां5..लाल करदो इनकी

  • Mario
    2 days

    Indian, let them all die and nuke the hell out of their pity country

  • Ab M.
    2 days

    Davi maa ki jai

  • Rothman P.
    2 days

    Shit just let all the dickheads who believe in religion die Muslim Hindu Jew Christian it's all bullshit

  • Sherri F.
    2 days

    Hahahaha he was like "Beat this one!!"

  • Syed Z.
    3 days

    Godwoman??? 😂

  • Riiza G.
    3 days

    Cows getting some beatings by police.😆

  • Kp K.
    3 days

    cult

  • Rene R.
    3 days

    Tear gas would easily do the trick

  • Aslam P.
    3 days

    Why media dousent show this video

  • Muthuraman S.
    4 days

    First control over mosques where thousands of foreign corona carriers are hiding!

  • Nixon V.
    4 days

    devilwoman