Covid-19 Doctors Allege Attack In Viral Video

Maria M.2 days
😥
Naveed M.4 days
Thank god they did not use tableeki jamaat to blame
Pauline G.04/30/2020 16:53
Real shame. 😡
Tutai P.04/30/2020 16:02
They all should be thrown out from the hospitals... they don't deserve to be treated well, let them rot...madarchodao they are fighting for our nation for your god damn life that doesn't even count cuz you guy's are useless....and this is how you treat them? 🥱sorry for the language
Harpreet K.04/30/2020 15:49
look at pissfulls trying to justify them. what a shame.
Harpreet K.04/30/2020 15:48
but peaceful people will say it's fake nd attack on them coz they are minority. shameless dumbfucks
Riya Z.04/27/2020 17:52
Any such incidence must be recorded on mobile and must be put forward as a proof for strict action against them
Daiashisha M.04/27/2020 15:33
I felt their burden and humanity but y lots of pple didn't hav humanity for their works
Keshav S.04/26/2020 17:48
Dear bruet.,these attackers are not ambulance service worker 😡😡😠😠😠😠😠 these are those who u treated as god.. Jamities
Hassan Q.04/25/2020 10:57
We (Pakistanis) and indians will never prosper because of our shitty attitudes.
San G.04/25/2020 10:27
They should start allocating police personnel at Covid hospitals to ensure no one does anything to docs.
Rohini P.04/25/2020 09:56
I can't believe that many of these comments are justifying the violence saying people in lockdown are repressed or that doctors are rude or the doctors make money by hospitalising people unnecessarily. Haven't doctors proven enough times that they have been over worked, under paid n people still remain ungrateful to them even in times like these where they are out without a thought for their own safety and fighting and many losing those fights. Yet the doctors turn up for work the next day. Dealing with the pain and stress any other person is under. They are being thrown out of their homes, they don't have anyone to take care of their children in their absence. How pathetic can the society get? Really?
Maria M.04/25/2020 07:20
பேசியண்ட் ஈஸ் த கோவிட் 19, அண்ட் ஆல் கம்யூனிக்கபுள் டிஸிஸ் கேரியர்ஸ் டு ட்க்டேர்ஸ்.அதைவிடக் கொடியது டாக்டர்கள் விசயத்தில் அரசின் அணுகுமுறை.
Suryakala C.04/25/2020 07:06
Army should have been brought in .. One set of people create all nonsense
Naushad S.04/25/2020 06:48
I condemn the attack, but sometime when a person is addressed in humiliation and rude manner. Yes these kind of incidents comes. God knows better who was responsible for this. But we should respect and support our medical professionals. They are saving not only you but also our country. Be patience everything will be fine and support them
Ishan C.04/25/2020 06:26
Didn't seen any apart from muslims doing such acts so why hesitate to name them muslims till when there are going to play minorty card?
Sharma A.04/25/2020 06:23
Health staff should be given guns to deal with this kinda situations, no other excuses.
Fightmaster B.04/25/2020 06:13
Actually doctors should stop there working
Urvashi S.04/25/2020 06:02
Ye le dubegi public
Ainu B.04/25/2020 05:53
I have few friends who are doctors. We were having a conversation the other day and they mentioned that the beautiful relationship between patient n doctors no longer exist like it used to exist in olden times. They said now a days we don't treat a patient on intuition or by experience even in life or death situation and wait for reports coz if the patient dies due to complications then the blame comes to the doctor n the relatives of the patient will charge us. So we go by the books at all time so that if a situation like this arises then we can prove that we are acting as per procedure. Sorry state of affairs, but who is responsible for this outlook on doctors???? Can we blame doctors for giving priority to safe himself/herself in situations like this? Finally we closed the conversation by the doctors asking me a question. " Tell me which doctor treats his/her patient thinking the patient should die"