Covid-19: Indian Railways Offers Isolation Option

Next time build hospitals instead of statue. All the best.
All those billions spent on arms contracts from. Israel useless in this fight
Indian Railways has also offered a hostel building of bullet train training institute to become quarantine centre:
https://www.financialexpress.com/infrastructure/railways/indian-railways-to-the-rescue-hostel-building-of-bullet-train-training-institute-to-become-quarantine-centre/1911005/
The poor fluid dynamic design causing poor air circulation might pose a risk for healthcare workers. But its a mobile hospital nonetheless.
Hamare mulk ki halath kya ho gayi bhagwan statue ke liye paisa hai MLA ko kharidne paisa hai kanoon ko kharidne paisa hai hospitals train mein wah modo ji wah
I am not liking the idea. We were stuck in landslide for 4 hrs the bathroom was stinking. Just imagine the patients being quarantined. Are they animals. It is like a cage . Imagine them to be using the toilets and that too the train will be without movement.
Without seperate toilets is waste of time and money
Show properly Wash room too
What about one o One wash room
That is called smartness 😎
you know shit's about to get real when trains are converted into backup treatment centre.😱
Pt will die in these Chambers because of suffocation, Height of madness of politicians.They are only showing public that they are concerned..
Nice initiative
That's what happens when you spend less than 3 percent gdp on health care .
I think it is good idea under current situation. But we as a country should think about our healthcare..
Its a back up idea..when lives is so important to save and bed available. These coaches can be available to every corner of India.Other official will take their precatuions. Something is better then nothing .
Most of these things are preception and dreams.
If hospital's wudd hav been made in thwse 6 years to ye naubat nahi aati....
Can any idea what corona viruses
Upto how many hours the viruses
Will stay on metal object in train
Sheet cover
If stay on platform can it spread to passenger on platform
If suppose they a biscuit and throw it outside
Upto how many hour the viruses stay
My I now whose idea is this
I am not that much educated
Can any body explain me please
I am thinking it a spread of viruses
What about you
Bathroom??
