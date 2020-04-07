back

Covid-19 Isolation: Stories From Bengal

They may be poor but they are going out of their way to maintain self-isolation. These inspiring stories come from West Bengal. 😯😯

04/07/2020 8:57 AMupdated: 04/07/2020 9:10 AM
9 comments

  • Stephen W.
    2 hours

    https://youtu.be/qseMEWijzXQ

  • Nitish H.
    3 hours

    These people really love their country unlike those VIP/Son of VIP who hide their travel history or those who play their victim card when ask to co-operate.

  • Brut India
    5 hours

    The number of Covid-19 cases in West Bengal is 61: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/east-and-northeast/12-have-tested-positive-for-covid-19-in-west-bengal-since-saturday-active-cases-61-mamata-822299.html

  • Kimadi H.
    7 hours

    Best way to save our lives in jungle👍👍👍

  • Vompi M.
    7 hours

    Who is the composer of background music

  • Rabiya K.
    7 hours

    This virus has narrated heartbreaking stories from far and wide..

  • Surbhi B.
    7 hours

    Appreciable, very much. being villagers they behave like responsible and true human being

  • Antul K.
    7 hours

    We all know brut show this video to Markazi jamaat terrorists...😡😡

  • Nataraj S.
    7 hours

    This guys obey the laws why cant educated so called good guys of cities