Covid-19 Survivors Share Stories Of Stigma

Defeating a pandemic is not enough. These Covid-19 survivors in India were dealing with a more frustrating battle at home after they had recovered. Thanks to Startups Vs Covid-19 for the footage. #IndiaSaathTohBanegiBaat

07/02/2020 1:27 PM
Changing India

12 comments

  • Jimmy P.
    07/02/2020 19:15

    Request to all recovered people to donate Plasma as it can save lives....think about it

  • Anuj S.
    07/02/2020 16:56

    Cant be fixed.... this is one sick image of modern india today is corona tomorow is something else. But people woild be same with sick mentality..

  • अर्पित ग.
    07/02/2020 06:38

    Ohh I forget to say that, being an Indian. I don’t believe or couldn’t be wrong by saying corona shows up the true racism in India ? I feel it. Be brave, Be safe out there

  • Sirisha P.
    07/02/2020 04:55

    Follow physical distancing socially 😊😊😊👍👍

  • Sirisha P.
    07/02/2020 04:54

    TOGETHER 👍 👍 WE CAN DO IT 👍👍👍

  • Jackie C.
    07/02/2020 00:03

    What a shame people have to suffer from other’s ignorance.

  • Lokesh P.
    07/01/2020 18:28

    Ur next post will be Tiktok would have helped them fight corona. GOI shud hav spared it. Isn't it BC ??

  • Hiralal P.
    07/01/2020 17:11

    Well done.

  • Pandit S.
    07/01/2020 13:52

  • Amardeep S.
    07/01/2020 13:45

    Good .... it should be physical distancing not social....

  • Babuji D.
    07/01/2020 13:43

    Don't take fear.

  • Brut India
    07/01/2020 13:32

    Families of over 50 recovered patients fear infection, refuse to take them home: https://www.newindianexpress.com/cities/hyderabad/2020/jun/29/they-beat-covid-19-but-not-stigma-kin-of-over-50-patients-refuse-to-take-them-home-in-hyderabad-2162973.html