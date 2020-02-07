back
Covid-19 Survivors Share Stories Of Stigma
Defeating a pandemic is not enough. These Covid-19 survivors in India were dealing with a more frustrating battle at home after they had recovered. Thanks to Startups Vs Covid-19 for the footage. #IndiaSaathTohBanegiBaat
07/02/2020 1:27 PM
12 comments
Jimmy P.07/02/2020 19:15
Request to all recovered people to donate Plasma as it can save lives....think about it
Anuj S.07/02/2020 16:56
Cant be fixed.... this is one sick image of modern india today is corona tomorow is something else. But people woild be same with sick mentality..
अर्पित ग.07/02/2020 06:38
Ohh I forget to say that, being an Indian. I don’t believe or couldn’t be wrong by saying corona shows up the true racism in India ? I feel it. Be brave, Be safe out there
Sirisha P.07/02/2020 04:55
Follow physical distancing socially 😊😊😊👍👍
Sirisha P.07/02/2020 04:54
TOGETHER 👍 👍 WE CAN DO IT 👍👍👍
Jackie C.07/02/2020 00:03
What a shame people have to suffer from other’s ignorance.
Lokesh P.07/01/2020 18:28
Ur next post will be Tiktok would have helped them fight corona. GOI shud hav spared it. Isn't it BC ??
Hiralal P.07/01/2020 17:11
Well done.
Pandit S.07/01/2020 13:52
Amardeep S.07/01/2020 13:45
Good .... it should be physical distancing not social....
Babuji D.07/01/2020 13:43
Don't take fear.
Brut India07/01/2020 13:32
Families of over 50 recovered patients fear infection, refuse to take them home: https://www.newindianexpress.com/cities/hyderabad/2020/jun/29/they-beat-covid-19-but-not-stigma-kin-of-over-50-patients-refuse-to-take-them-home-in-hyderabad-2162973.html