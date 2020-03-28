back

Covid-19: Two Assaulted For Skipping Masks

Two friends were out shopping essentials in a Hyderabad supermarket. But they were not wearing masks. Then this happened…😮

03/28/2020 6:57 AM
2079 comments

  • Akram N.
    2 hours

    They are behaving like uneducated.

  • Syed H.
    3 hours

    Welcome to filled with Hatred for fellow Humans. Own Life is Important than others, Fear of death making them crazy

  • Avi V.
    3 hours

    Behen makeup hide behind the mask so let's put whole country at risk

  • Dechen S.
    3 hours

    They are right you should be wearing mask but there’s a respectful way of saying it .

  • Diwakar R.
    3 hours

    Kindly be responsible and wear a mask 😷

  • Kiran N.
    3 hours

    You can tie any of athore

  • Satyajeet S.
    4 hours

    Brut India, why the fuck you are encouraging people not to were mask

  • Lalit K.
    5 hours

    Just wear a mask ... That's it ...

  • Sunil J.
    5 hours

    just wear a mask😅😆or don't go public...You are making an issue

  • Rudramuni M.
    5 hours

    U should wear mask wen ur r out of ur home

  • Jai C.
    6 hours

    You should have common sense to use mask you are risking others people life

  • لب آ.
    10 hours

    India na sudharne Ka ek se ek jahil..

  • Ashwin D.
    11 hours

    But precautions should be taken first. Good job .

  • Sumaan N.
    11 hours

    Shut up and wear your mask

  • Nandan B.
    11 hours

    both parties were incorrect in their approach risk is present, so wearing mask was not a bad thing cause this virus incubation period is around 14 days even symptoms will start to show slowly, the unmasked guy might unknowingly spread the virus. the girl instead of running after WHO guidelines and after the person who claimed to be working for WHO, could have instead purchased a mask.. secondly the other persons who manhandled the unmasked guys should not have taken the issue on their hand the information could have been passed to the store owners or could have told the store workers to get them the items... har baat main dimag garam.karna aur video banana toh passion hogaya logo kya, think logically instead of agressively... this is for both parties...no one was right in this video

  • Rupali S.
    11 hours

    Jungli

  • Dhanashri A.
    12 hours

    U should wear mask

  • Harry S.
    13 hours

    Bro wht rules is rules...if super market is not allowed person without mask ....means u shud not enter ....finish matter

  • वर्मा व.
    13 hours

    They r right baby go buy some masks

  • Hemant D.
    14 hours

    Get one 😷