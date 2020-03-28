Covid-19: Two Assaulted For Skipping Masks

Boy Designs Elevator Trick Against Covid-19
Akram N.2 hours
They are behaving like uneducated.
Syed H.3 hours
Welcome to filled with Hatred for fellow Humans. Own Life is Important than others, Fear of death making them crazy
Avi V.3 hours
Behen makeup hide behind the mask so let's put whole country at risk
Dechen S.3 hours
They are right you should be wearing mask but there’s a respectful way of saying it .
Diwakar R.3 hours
Kindly be responsible and wear a mask 😷
Kiran N.3 hours
You can tie any of athore
Satyajeet S.4 hours
Brut India, why the fuck you are encouraging people not to were mask
Lalit K.5 hours
Just wear a mask ... That's it ...
Sunil J.5 hours
just wear a mask😅😆or don't go public...You are making an issue
Rudramuni M.5 hours
U should wear mask wen ur r out of ur home
Jai C.6 hours
You should have common sense to use mask you are risking others people life
لب آ.10 hours
India na sudharne Ka ek se ek jahil..
Ashwin D.11 hours
But precautions should be taken first. Good job .
Sumaan N.11 hours
Shut up and wear your mask
Nandan B.11 hours
both parties were incorrect in their approach risk is present, so wearing mask was not a bad thing cause this virus incubation period is around 14 days even symptoms will start to show slowly, the unmasked guy might unknowingly spread the virus. the girl instead of running after WHO guidelines and after the person who claimed to be working for WHO, could have instead purchased a mask.. secondly the other persons who manhandled the unmasked guys should not have taken the issue on their hand the information could have been passed to the store owners or could have told the store workers to get them the items... har baat main dimag garam.karna aur video banana toh passion hogaya logo kya, think logically instead of agressively... this is for both parties...no one was right in this video
Rupali S.11 hours
Jungli
Dhanashri A.12 hours
U should wear mask
Harry S.13 hours
Bro wht rules is rules...if super market is not allowed person without mask ....means u shud not enter ....finish matter
वर्मा व.13 hours
They r right baby go buy some masks
Hemant D.14 hours
Get one 😷