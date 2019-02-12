back
Cow Debt Impossible To Repay, Says Modi
In the season of high-pitched electoral politicking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took some time out to remind us about cows and cow milk. 🐂🙏☝️ He was speaking in Vrindavan after serving food to schoolchildren to mark the three billionth meal of the Akshaya Patra Foundation.
02/12/2019 1:44 PM
- 111.6k
- 12.9k
- 210
183 comments
Nandkishor S.02/28/2019 08:40
Modi
Satadru B.02/28/2019 05:26
Avik Kumar Mondal
Samrat G.02/28/2019 02:42
🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
Pawan B.02/28/2019 02:38
जय मोदी जी नमो नमो
Anuj K.02/27/2019 18:52
Excellent show of tears by people criticizing the effort but as the video states- lack of veterinary doctors and handlers at shelters. How many are willing to do that job?
G N.02/27/2019 16:33
Jai modiji
Habiba M.02/27/2019 16:20
Just before election......don't trust him ... Just sit back and recount everything that happened within these 5 years...he lies ....don't trust him pls... A leader sud be just and unbiased and honest to his ppl...
Ram G.02/27/2019 13:58
We love modi ji
Mayank P.02/27/2019 13:55
Gau mata 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Souvik K.02/27/2019 12:45
Taroka Rakhosir na jas olad
जितेन्र्द क.02/27/2019 12:37
भारत सरकार तत्काल देश भर में हाई अलर्ट घोषित कर नागरिकों के लिए गाइडलाइन जारी करे, मीडिया अति-उत्साह में भड़काऊ फूटेज चलाने से बचे..ये एकजुट और सतर्क होकर अपने देश के साथ खड़े होने का वक़्त है..ब्रेकिंग या सनसनी फैलाने का नहीं। हमें अपनी सेना पर पूरा भरोसा है। जय हिंद, जय भारत।
Pandey S.02/27/2019 08:55
Jay hind
Prajeesh E.02/27/2019 08:16
choothiya feku rafel chor modi
Lokesh K.02/27/2019 07:47
🚩🙏🚩
Lal S.02/27/2019 05:50
Best very good Jai Hind modiji super pm
Samir J.02/27/2019 05:20
JAI SHREE RAM JAI HIND BHARAT MATA KI JAI HAR HAR MODI JI GHAR GHAR MODI JO NAMO NAMO VOYE FOUR B.J.P
V.K. C.02/27/2019 04:27
Right
Nagendra S.02/27/2019 01:06
जय गऊ माता
Surender S.02/27/2019 00:00
Har har modi Ghar Ghar modi
AshuTosh S.02/26/2019 21:05
We support you modi ji... Aur jo log yaha Bakwaas kar rhe hai unse sirf ek Hi baat kehna chahu ga Haa Hamare liye Ek Insaan ki jaan se Zyada keemat Gau Mata ki hai gau Raksha ke liye hum kuch bhi kar sakte hai.... Hum par ilzaam mat lagao jaakar Gau hatya karne walo ko Roko Wo aise kaam nhi karege toh hum unko kyu maare ge