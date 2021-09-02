back
Cow Debt Impossible To Repay, Says PM Modi
In a recent ruling, the Allahabad High Court declared that the cow should be made the national animal of India and its protection a fundamental right of Hindus. Back in 2019, PM Modi had said in Vrindavan that the debt of cows is impossible to repay.
02/09/2021 10:45 AM
- 23.1K
- 340
- 165
154 comments
Retta D.4 hours
Just imagine cows more important than human beings 🙄🙄🙄
Abbas A.6 hours
جو سفر جنرل “ حمید” گُل نے شروع کیا تھا۔۔اُسکی تکمیل جنرل فیض “ حمید “ کر رہا ہے انشاءاللہ۔۔ اللہ اکبر❤🇵🇰❤ISI❤
Tracy M.8 hours
Uss hisab say Bail pita hue . Hum toh Na Gai Kay Na Bakri kay Bacche Hain. Apni insani Ma ko hi Maa mantey Hain.🙄 Janwar Meri Maa kabhi nahi ban sakti kabhi nahi😭😭😭😂😂😂
Daaren S.8 hours
Worship cow but rape girls. That is india for u !
Shamika S.9 hours
Talking is free. They'll talk about how we're forever indebted to cows but do nothing to stop the abuse people cause them. They roam around urban areas looking for nonexistent grass in concrete clad spaces, no clean water and inhuman treatment of tying their legs up and ofcourse! Giving birth and losing babies for the sake of milk. Do good by them if you've so much to talk about. Stop these poor animals being harassed and walk the talk for once. Hinduism teaches humanity, it's not weakness to show it from time to time.
Musfika H.9 hours
Then why is the cow slaughtered and exported. India is the second largest exporter of beef. Is the slaughtered cow for export different. Hypocrisy thy name is India of the present day.
Ali M.a day
Shame on this whole region . For having theses sort of paindu extremist leaders. No one should even have him as councilor and he is PM of the most emerging nation in South Asia. Shame on Congress for being so incompetent that this idiot has been picked as PM twice. India should decide to be either India or Bharat the sick man of South Asia.
Salini C.a day
What’s the status of bull? Why is bull sidelined?? Why this gender discrimination!!
Mohammed M.a day
How about if someone is dairy Allergic, he still owes to cow for nothing ?
V.l. H.2 days
Cow not my mum please.. 🙂
Fayaz K.2 days
They Shoud bring cows 🐄 to their homes Drink Mutr & Eat a Goobar
Anil D.2 days
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Arnab S.2 days
Gai dudh uska bachha se chinkar ham log pite hai, out use karz bolte hai.itna hi gau mata pr pyar hai to dudh pina chor dijia.
Pfotte K.2 days
Cow politics , just to brainwash people to get votes and power.
Danish M.3 days
ok then stop wearing shoes ۔belts۔and bags etc etc۔۔
Geo V.3 days
Whole world from rich to poor people are drinking cow milk. But they never consider cow as their mother, only few people those who selling tea and coffee are may be, because it is necessary to do their business. 🙏
Riaj U.3 days
North India mummy and east India yummy. Even Goa too
Jaaved A.3 days
पूछना यह था कि देश में चल रहे बड़े बडे स्लाइटर हाउसों में प्रतिदिन हजारों गाय काट कर उनका मांस विदेश में निर्यात कर दिया जाता है, जिनके मालिक बनिये, ब्राह्मण व जैन हैं, उनके लिए भी कोई कानून है या उनके लिए राष्ट्रीय पशु ''गाय'' की हत्या को वैध कर दिया जाएगा ? क्योंकि पूरे विश्व में बीफ मांस निर्यात करने वाले देशों में भारत प्रथम स्थान पर है? 😰😰
Dhamsheel L.3 days
Cow humari maata saman hai ,toh basiyan (Buffalo) mosi( aunty) hui toh unko bhi bachna chaiye
Singh P.3 days
India has gone stupid, he wins again,it will be the end