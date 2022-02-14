back
Crazy Things Politicians Said After The Hijab Row
Some men seem to be just waiting for a controversy to break. This flock passed some bizarre remarks once the hijab debate hit the fan.
14/02/2022 7:09 PM
Irfan A.3 hours
Why are they not protesting against cow piss drinkers
Sarfaraz K.5 hours
Hijab means covered head hair only
Gaurvi S.6 hours
In patriarchal religions, any woman cannot come out unless 💯 support n backing as well as spoon feeding is given by men from within. Ego satisfaction is THE Agenda
Rubaiya A.18 hours
They can't respect rules in a restaurant but in schools . They even forced the restaurant to close only because it didn't allow saree.
Rocky S.a day
Afghanistan and Bahench*dstan(pakistan) is a beautiful country for some people... 🙏🌹🙏...
Atiya M.a day
Bewakoofiii bataaaan kerrry kiya musalmaan hokar aurat per pardaa faraz hai.. Compulsory nahi ka kiya Matlab...
Ramagiri S.a day
Lofer
Aahmed W.a day
Ban bagwaa also
Kishan P.a day
While other women in the world fighting for equality our Indian sherani fighting for inequality...
Saleem P.a day
Half chaddi should be banned
Kali M.a day
Let's just be honest. The Gangrene of extremism, in all religions, leads the people to totalitarian differences, which stifle freedom, but also civic duty. The school itself advocates the wearing of a school uniform, so that all children and young people are considered first and foremost as schoolchildren. Unfortunately, moderate Islam has been dethroned by radical Islam. I invite these young girls to change schools and attend a Madrassah, so that they can wear this hijab. On the other hand, I also say to these scatterbrained young people that no Western university will accept their candidacy if they persist in wanting to come to class veiled.
Subair M.a day
Ref Quran 24:31 and 33:59 says about the veil (head cover)- - (Yusuf Ali translation of Quran) Here, Quran state in 24:31 that women have to wear the head cover (veil) down to their chest, and is religious obligation for women. So whoever wants to follow the Islamic faith as mentioned in Quran, the Holy scripture of Muslims, makes this a religious obligation for them, and no one can deny their right. It will be an injustice to them , if done so. No doubt on this. Any body who do not want to follow faith correctly might not wear it, but that does not mean one can deny the right of those who wants to wear it. Valmiki Ramayana is dated to at least 4th century BCE it also has mention of headcovering in Yuddha Khanda 6, Sarga I I I verses 63-64. And this part is found in 6TH CENTURY COPY (oldest) of the Ramayana: "0 Lord! Are you not indeed enraged, in seeing me on foot in this way out through the city-gate, unveiled and come on foot in the way? O lover of your consorts! Look at all your spouses, who came out, with their veils dropped off. Why are you not getting enraged in seeing this?" Tr. K.M.K. Murthy And Hindu marriage also has Ghoonghat as compulsory for women. So anyone saying that headcovering is not in Vedas or Indian culture is wrong. And also in, Rig Veda 8.33.19-20 and 10.85.30 says about veils to be worn by women. Fact is, In the name of civil rules and so on, denying the rights of individuals to practice and follow one's faith without interfering other's rights, is what is done here. This is, Only for dividing people on religious basis to fool people, and rule them as slaves to few.
Murtuza M.2 days
bjp's rss ka political game hai jo ab inhone shuru kiya hai, yeh political party ko DESH k behtari k liye jinhone inhe votes diya chuna ta , na ISLAM aur MUSALMANO k sudhar k liye kiya aaj se Pahele Students HIJAB me nahi jaate the kiya , yeh bjp ghotala governament sirf HINDU MUSLIM kar k kiya ISLAM ko khatam kardenge in ki nasle convert ho ja a gi, ISLAM me, aur kiya yeh AURATO ka ang pardarshan chahti hai ki in ki ghar ki Aurate nangi ghoome
Andz A.2 days
We should Ban such men from opening their mouth. The End!
Joseph P.2 days
Saudi Arabia is progressing. Here in India religious maniacs and illiterate mullas taking the youth to dark age. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=euTenB-aOrY
Muhammad U.2 days
He said right u get mirchi😆
Sambhavi S.2 days
And these are our leaders. Holy fucking shit...I- like not even one said that wearing or not wearing a hijab is a woman's concern. It's their choice, not the state's! Banning or imposing hijabs is not the right of the state or any individual for that matter because that is an infringement on a woman's fundamental rights! Not even a single person said that! This is why need to focus more on education but nope! We'll run with that 50 year old curriculum!
Samir E.2 days
I don’t really understand the issue a Hindu should be able to wear a ghoonghat if she wants to, a Sikh man should be able to wear a turban if they want to and a Muslim women should be able to wear the Hijab if they want to … it’s isn’t complicated, India SHOULD be a democracy where all rights INCLUDING freedom of religion and being able to express religious identity should be protected as a fundamental right. Let’s be completely honest this has erupted because of the idea of ‘Hindu nationalism’ because of the BJP, emboldening Hindu extremists to be more bigoted, Indian citizens regardless of religion should stand together and rise about the divisive tactics of these hate preachers and just be able to live together in peace, hate is a disease
Sadiq S.2 days
This political Game of whom ??? Think
Anis B.2 days
hijab ❤️❤️❤️