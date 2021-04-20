back
Crematorium Haze Clouds Covid Toll Figures
How is it that UP’s official death toll is less alarming than the pictures from its crematoriums?
20/04/2021 1:45 PMupdated: 20/04/2021 1:47 PM
- 148.5K
- 1.4K
- 93
- 4:44
Chetan Bhagat Has A Bone To Pick With India’s 4G Generation
- 1:33
Gujarat Mosque Steps Up To Ease Covid-19 Burden
- 3:53
This Doctor Struggled To Find A Bed In His Own Hospital
- 1:57
This Pregnant Cop Is Out Keeping You Safe
- 5:49
You Should Hear This Mumbai Doctor's Emotional Appeal
- 2:05
India’s Second Covid Wave Vs. The First One
75 comments
Ravs W.an hour
Lying scumbag govt.
Srijana S.5 hours
The reality is more people are dying in every states than what governments are showing in their statistics.
Ishfaq A.12 hours
Think about the amount of air pollution you guys are creating ... simple bury them !
Namdev N.13 hours
Jai ho Yogi
Kkmd K.14 hours
Why states hiding reality.. people will not take precautions serious if real info is not shared..
Veena C.15 hours
Major coverup by the cow belt.
Afak K.19 hours
It's an eye-opener for everyone. Now the next move from the government will be again put a spark of communal violence and people will forget everything. This people in power they knows the nerves of the people and they play accordingly. Time for people to give back. Wake Up!
Aanurag A.a day
what abt Maharashtra...more than 60% cases of covid
Prathamesh Y.a day
Even Delhi people are dying and everybody is knowing it. What is there to be discussed about delhi. The BJP ruled states are fudging the data. So that needs to be discussed . The BJP ruled states are acting as if they have effectively managed to control the pandemic, when in reality they have clearly botched up the situation. Even the citizen of these states think that nobody is dying until they are shocked and horrified upon reaching the cremation ghats
Bhushan L.a day
completely exposed ur bhogi govt
अंजलि स.a day
This is so sad. Already uncertain life has become more uncertain 😷😷
Matthew S.a day
Yogi is making the dead live.
Garima S.a day
What else one could expect from UP ..... lies lies lies
Priscah D.a day
𝐈 𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝗠𝗔𝗖𝗢𝗡 𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝐚𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐡𝐮𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴. 𝐬𝐨 𝐈 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 it 𝐚 𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐲 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐈 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐧 $𝟏𝟏,𝟏𝟎𝟎 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐈 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝. 𝐬𝐨 𝐈'𝐦 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐨𝐨 Contact him by clicking on the name link below 👇👇👇👇👇 Macon Ion
Bharat K.a day
No test no worry, no numbers no tension
Ritu C.a day
On Dead bodies too we Humans are busy playing politics. How insensitive we become 😥😥
Parul L.a day
In this scenario electronic cremation shoud be applied
Sam T.a day
Accept the fact that so many people, lack of treatment, lack of resources this is expected! How can anyone even do social distancing in that crowd? Best was to stay home and avoid getting infected. But people don’t care.
Arun K.a day
Modi, Yogi fooling India
Geeta R.a day
Alarming situation God save all.