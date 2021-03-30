back
Crime Rate Rising? Try Some Gangajal
An Uttar Pradesh cop claims that sprinkling Gangajal and applying a sandalwood teeka has improved law and order in his area...
30/03/2021 4:18 PMupdated: 30/03/2021 4:20 PM
842 comments
Vinod M.3 hours
He chutiya lok kay raksha karnar
Dattaram M.3 hours
Who are we?🙃 The Sangharsh🍎 happening in India today is bcoz ours are non caring. Be it food, it's price , be it income like Postal and and Bank Fds or child nutrition. Bcoz a Politburo wishes to involve, we are not. Stability is. 🌼That is when we can involve. Taking away family incomes, inflating food by 250 percent in last 3 yrs, stopping much approved school free meals is negligence 🙃 of a irresponsible behavior. Such 🙃characters are fundamentally wrong in their approach to mankind🌼. They should🙃 not be . Irresponsible short sight is not. My mind is in time. 🙃Where were we? And, today where are ours? Who kills child nutrition?🌾🌾🌼 Why? What is the purpose?🤔 Why is life heating up?🤔 Could their be, in the near future a catastrophe?🙋♂️ What if incomes of our to be leaders is taken away🌿🌾🌼🤔🤔🤔
Nikhil S.5 hours
धर्म का इस्तेमाल और मंत्री जी की नजर में आने के लिए कुछ भी किया जा सकता है ।
Sagar G.5 hours
फिर से एक बार मनुस्मृती के साथ इनका भी दहन करना होगा .
Kay G.5 hours
Sabse pehle isi katega this idiot have no idea about virus and he should be suspended from his post to promote wrong Info
Neel S.6 hours
He can do it in his house. Not in a police station. Gobar brains need to keep their stupidity at home
Shaik M.7 hours
they are fools in my country entire country india is flow with gaga river water then where is goodnees and good peoples and whealth
Imran K.7 hours
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3908683115891007&id=100002480714449
Mohammad N.9 hours
Bhootni ke yhi sb rehgya bs
Adi P.10 hours
Is that a chin mask? Did I miss the latest fad on fashion? 🤔 I should read more...
Kunal B.10 hours
Just check the water correctly is it really a gangajal? cause crime rate isn't dropping
Ishtiyaq H.10 hours
Illtracy at its peak
Wajahat A.10 hours
What a stupid [email protected] they are ! 😂 😂
Sachin N.11 hours
https://www.firstpost.com/india/gospel-over-scalpel-ima-chief-seems-to-prefer-missionary-position-over-medicine-9484511.html
Vijay A.13 hours
Good 👍
Mohammad A.13 hours
A Muslim police officer cant bear the beard then i come across this.🤣🤣
Mitesh B.14 hours
Take a note lol!!
Yaphets P.16 hours
What's wrong? If church or masjid wale hote toh no issue. Hindu hai isliye issue ho geya bc?
Sajj S.a day
He is idiot modi hai toh Mumkin hai
Kp S.a day
Hahahaha