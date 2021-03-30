back

Crime Rate Rising? Try Some Gangajal

An Uttar Pradesh cop claims that sprinkling Gangajal and applying a sandalwood teeka has improved law and order in his area...

30/03/2021 4:18 PMupdated: 30/03/2021 4:20 PM
  • 274.1K
  • 953

842 comments

  • Vinod M.
    3 hours

    He chutiya lok kay raksha karnar

  • Dattaram M.
    3 hours

    Who are we?🙃 The Sangharsh🍎 happening in India today is bcoz ours are non caring. Be it food, it's price , be it income like Postal and and Bank Fds or child nutrition. Bcoz a Politburo wishes to involve, we are not. Stability is. 🌼That is when we can involve. Taking away family incomes, inflating food by 250 percent in last 3 yrs, stopping much approved school free meals is negligence 🙃 of a irresponsible behavior. Such 🙃characters are fundamentally wrong in their approach to mankind🌼. They should🙃 not be . Irresponsible short sight is not. My mind is in time. 🙃Where were we? And, today where are ours? Who kills child nutrition?🌾🌾🌼 Why? What is the purpose?🤔 Why is life heating up?🤔 Could their be, in the near future a catastrophe?🙋‍♂️ What if incomes of our to be leaders is taken away🌿🌾🌼🤔🤔🤔

  • Nikhil S.
    5 hours

    धर्म का इस्तेमाल और मंत्री जी की नजर में आने के लिए कुछ भी किया जा सकता है ।

  • Sagar G.
    5 hours

    फिर से एक बार मनुस्मृती के साथ इनका भी दहन करना होगा .

  • Kay G.
    5 hours

    Sabse pehle isi katega this idiot have no idea about virus and he should be suspended from his post to promote wrong Info

  • Neel S.
    6 hours

    He can do it in his house. Not in a police station. Gobar brains need to keep their stupidity at home

  • Shaik M.
    7 hours

    they are fools in my country entire country india is flow with gaga river water then where is goodnees and good peoples and whealth

  • Imran K.
    7 hours

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3908683115891007&id=100002480714449

  • Mohammad N.
    9 hours

    Bhootni ke yhi sb rehgya bs

  • Adi P.
    10 hours

    Is that a chin mask? Did I miss the latest fad on fashion? 🤔 I should read more...

  • Kunal B.
    10 hours

    Just check the water correctly is it really a gangajal? cause crime rate isn't dropping

  • Ishtiyaq H.
    10 hours

    Illtracy at its peak

  • Wajahat A.
    10 hours

    What a stupid [email protected] they are ! 😂 😂

  • Sachin N.
    11 hours

    https://www.firstpost.com/india/gospel-over-scalpel-ima-chief-seems-to-prefer-missionary-position-over-medicine-9484511.html

  • Vijay A.
    13 hours

    Good 👍

  • Mohammad A.
    13 hours

    A Muslim police officer cant bear the beard then i come across this.🤣🤣

  • Mitesh B.
    14 hours

    Take a note lol!!

  • Yaphets P.
    16 hours

    What's wrong? If church or masjid wale hote toh no issue. Hindu hai isliye issue ho geya bc?

  • Sajj S.
    a day

    He is idiot modi hai toh Mumkin hai

  • Kp S.
    a day

    Hahahaha

