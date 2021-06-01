back
Cycle Girl Loses Father To Cardiac Arrest
During the Covid lockdown of 2020, Jyoti Kumari cycled 1,200 km from Gurgaon to Darbhanga with her father riding pillion. He passed away a few days ago.
01/06/2021 4:27 PM
44 comments
Rita T.17 hours
Maressa B.a day
God bless his soul and god give the family strength.
Chiranjeev B.a day
Om Shanti 🙏Om Shanti 🙏 Om Shanti 🙏
Vijay S.a day
Rip
Nutan J.a day
This father was luckiest to have such daughter ,, rest in peace
Venkataram V.a day
Very sad news people who really fight have succumbed
Gknancy D.2 days
So guys U can c How is a daughter love to her parents Don't neglect or bully or beat or chase away ur daughter They are better than sons Nowadays Wat would he hv done Without her
Dar H.2 days
Great India..& great indian people..a civilized country
Sam S.2 days
When that girl reached home by riding bycycle, some goons in her village raped her and Burned her alive, she is not alive now.
Sajlang J.2 days
Hervé F.2 days
Congratulations for her determination to help her father. Sorry for her lost. May she stays strong and blessed 💪🏾
Ambika P.2 days
दुःखद निधन ॐशान्तिः ॐशान्तिः ॐशान्तिः ॐ
Yadagirirao G.2 days
జోహార్లు
Sachin T.2 days
RIP
Abhishek V.2 days
😥😥
Rohit P.2 days
Sad to hear this story. But cycle 1200 km in 7 days looking at video is impossible. This story is distorted out of proportion for views. Sympathy for the family. But she cant pedal with a pillion 1200kms in 7 days or even solo.
Ambali S.2 days
Story of grit,determination,immense sense of responsibility,a daughter's love,survival skills,Limitless faith,woman power....all encompassed into one...🙏🙏🙏🙏
Ingori L.2 days
You blind people blinded by gau mutra snan and filled with gobar in your meaningless skull that does not read not to speak of understanding that the lockdown has snatched his earnings to the extent that they were kicked out of their rent which compelled them to cycle from Gurugram to Bihar. The Central Vista project is worth 20,000 crores of our tax paid money. It does not fall under the lockdown but WHY? Is it like an Iron Dome or Boat of Noah for Modi and his bhakts against the invisible Corona and the 3rd world war on our heads gearing up under Corona international politics? RIP.
Madhavrao N.2 days
So Sad
Bhavin P.2 days
Aum Shanti Shanti Aum 🙏