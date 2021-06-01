back

Cycle Girl Loses Father To Cardiac Arrest

During the Covid lockdown of 2020, Jyoti Kumari cycled 1,200 km from Gurgaon to Darbhanga with her father riding pillion. He passed away a few days ago.

01/06/2021 4:27 PM
  • 103.7K
  • 52

44 comments

  • Rita T.
    17 hours

    https://youtu.be/etK8B3_iK_0

  • Maressa B.
    a day

    God bless his soul and god give the family strength.

  • Chiranjeev B.
    a day

    Om Shanti 🙏Om Shanti 🙏 Om Shanti 🙏

  • Vijay S.
    a day

    Rip

  • Nutan J.
    a day

    This father was luckiest to have such daughter ,, rest in peace

  • Venkataram V.
    a day

    Very sad news people who really fight have succumbed

  • Gknancy D.
    2 days

    So guys U can c How is a daughter love to her parents Don't neglect or bully or beat or chase away ur daughter They are better than sons Nowadays Wat would he hv done Without her

  • Dar H.
    2 days

    Great India..& great indian people..a civilized country

  • Sam S.
    2 days

    When that girl reached home by riding bycycle, some goons in her village raped her and Burned her alive, she is not alive now.

  • Sajlang J.
    2 days

    Health care device you may need during the pandemic: DEDAKJ Oxygen Concentrator Get The Best Portable Oxygen Concentrator Here! Much lower than the market price! Contact us to buy or learn more about it: https://bit.ly/3ibQIk3?idq=c4t&rc=Z9l

  • Hervé F.
    2 days

    Congratulations for her determination to help her father. Sorry for her lost. May she stays strong and blessed 💪🏾

  • Ambika P.
    2 days

    दुःखद निधन ॐशान्तिः ॐशान्तिः ॐशान्तिः ॐ

  • Yadagirirao G.
    2 days

    జోహార్లు

  • Sachin T.
    2 days

    RIP

  • Abhishek V.
    2 days

    😥😥

  • Rohit P.
    2 days

    Sad to hear this story. But cycle 1200 km in 7 days looking at video is impossible. This story is distorted out of proportion for views. Sympathy for the family. But she cant pedal with a pillion 1200kms in 7 days or even solo.

  • Ambali S.
    2 days

    Story of grit,determination,immense sense of responsibility,a daughter's love,survival skills,Limitless faith,woman power....all encompassed into one...🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Ingori L.
    2 days

    You blind people blinded by gau mutra snan and filled with gobar in your meaningless skull that does not read not to speak of understanding that the lockdown has snatched his earnings to the extent that they were kicked out of their rent which compelled them to cycle from Gurugram to Bihar. The Central Vista project is worth 20,000 crores of our tax paid money. It does not fall under the lockdown but WHY? Is it like an Iron Dome or Boat of Noah for Modi and his bhakts against the invisible Corona and the 3rd world war on our heads gearing up under Corona international politics? RIP.

  • Madhavrao N.
    2 days

    So Sad

  • Bhavin P.
    2 days

    Aum Shanti Shanti Aum 🙏

