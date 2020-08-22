back

Dad Cycles Over 100km For Son's Exam

No bus. No money. He cycled 106 km to make sure his son didn't miss an important school exam.

08/22/2020 6:57 AM
  • 106.3k
  • 88

77 comments

  • Abdul A.
    08/26/2020 07:04

    God bless you students

  • Arijit K.
    08/25/2020 14:07

    Really ashamed of our gov for this type of anti-human decisions

  • Tanjirul H.
    08/25/2020 06:14

    Salute Sir. May Allah bless you and all the parents

  • Shama P.
    08/25/2020 04:20

    God bless you father and son

  • Ashish M.
    08/24/2020 12:44

    Hii I am also Ashish and I'm happy to have a hard working dad 😉 its amazing

  • Bennett J.
    08/23/2020 16:09

    This child understands the true meaning of Education, I feel so inferior in front of him 😟

  • Rituparna B.
    08/23/2020 11:24

    Salute...

  • Jean R.
    08/23/2020 07:24

    How courageous . This is true love of a parent ❤️God bless this father 🙏

  • Ahmad R.
    08/23/2020 05:16

    Stop this nonsense Modi’s India needs Raffles war. war war What a twat Indians have elected

  • Vajeed A.
    08/23/2020 05:13

    God bless you with success and may you fulfill your father’s aspirations son...

  • Nripendra S.
    08/23/2020 05:10

    JAi hind jai bharat ok

  • Pritika S.
    08/23/2020 05:04

    Such are the souls, unlikely heroes,unsung to the world, but loved by all... This is the difference between hard working and dedication compared to our so called motivation. Way to go May God bless u and ur family May Ashish grow up to make ur and family's name proud

  • Rohan N.
    08/23/2020 04:59

    Respect...

  • Aireen P.
    08/23/2020 04:47

    Only Father can do this type of precious thing...Hats off ❤❤❤❤

  • Shailabh V.
    08/22/2020 21:51

    If only ashish fails this supplementary exam :|

  • Anil D.
    08/22/2020 21:29

    Karz Farz Marz

  • Sumit S.
    08/22/2020 21:00

    We just need an education for all...

  • Tineshwary T.
    08/22/2020 20:40

    Respectful father

  • Saqib K.
    08/22/2020 15:54

    Making India great again

  • কুমার র.
    08/22/2020 15:19

    Grand salute & respect🙏🏼 But lill upset from education system.. We all knw the condition of whole world.. Board shuld make all students examinations center close to there Home.so tht thy dnt have to suffer like this.

