How Mithila Palkar Won Over Her Bhau
4 Types Of Weddings During The Covid-19 Pandemic
Dad Murdered By The System, Says Son
Global Vaccine Inequality In Four Points
Finding Owaisi: The Political Hotshot From Hyderabad
This Delhi Man Is At The Crematorium Every Day
The government gives a shit about us
Dear woke people...health is a state subject
I m so sorry and feel pain for you... but why each and everyone blames Modi?? There are many people who are equally responsible
PMO India
Dont vote for the wrong-Right...these ppl were elated with their choice of governance prior to covid...
Vote for BJP
Go on cursing PM. He is the person who has been developing health infrastructure in the country since independence. Due to his lack of Vision he could not make it. PM should have done wonders in the country for the last 7 years. So He need to be made accountable for oxygen, ICU beds , hospitals & now vaccines for entire country as the State government whom the people of those states have become vasooli governments & nothing else. Well said for genocide PM should be made accountable and we the people of India will go on cribbing. Loss of a family member hurts & pinches the family .
Why heading .. murdered by system... , Heading sud be clear and loud.. murdered by Central Govt., with help of state govt. CG has failed in protecting life of citizen, opposite to jurisprudence of how state came into existence. V bad.. state has totally failed.. but why to blame politicians, u didn't voted for education n health... So state has alw least bothered to provide health n education. They know how to win election, citizens must be aware to be ready for more sufferings. I don't blame anybody. Don't blame politicians.. they are doing the same for which they were brought into power. Building statues and building ram mandir was their agenda. They are making that. If u choose govt for education and health, govt will provide it. Things will be right when people will vote on real issues.
Sorry for your loss and condolences.
Keep vote for idiotic cow shits. Still they says take bath in cow shit corona will go away.... go corona, go corona
It's hard to hear the loss of loved ones. If prime Minister alone can control this then we won't call this as health emergency or pandemic.
There are so many people responsible for this, starting from a common citizen to prime minister. Central government for not predicting the situation, state governments who sat silent and simply blamed centre, local authorities who behaved like vultures, caste based system for giving highest positions across all government sectors paying high salaries with no outcome, citizens who are encouraged this system, people who criticised indian vaccines and tried to stop in each and every step and questioning vaccine shortage now, people who compared vaccine with mineral water, people who said vaccine is not important before 2nd wave, people who always complaints in paying tax, people who didn't follow safe guidelines, people who were corona positive and walk on streets without thinking about others, earlier governments, including myself commenting on you and doing nothing.
All the BJP ministers are under ground! I hv not seen a single minister taking note of the situation where is Ravi shanker, smiriti irani, jadekar, pradhan, and others, they themselves r scared and worry abt their lives. More over where is RASHTRIYA SEWAK SANGH, arey thoda sewa chita kou aag laga kar hi kardeytey desh wasiyiun ki
..Sir Start questioning to our CM...is he sleeping...we choose CM and local bodies for our medical facilities....after 74 yr still bihar struggle for industries /education/Medical....so worker go for other states for work ..you have seen many videos of migrants workers...same in all fields....IS MODI responsible for this...we are stupid to cover them...now time to question to him... on what basis they run govt for last 74 Yr....
Yaha young log mar rahe ha isko iske baap ki lagi ha
Why u all saying gov is responsible.attainding parties.attainding shadi without masy not following covid protocol and blaming gov for this
Lagegi aag tu aayege Ghar kahi zad mai....iss basti mai hamara makaan thodi hai...... Aadam Khoor
We in india not geared up for exigencies n our politicians need to learn to serve rather than making crores of money .......no words India is gone to dogs
Rip
Your father has passed away on 3rd may .sorry to hear. Please do his last rituals first. After that ,I am also with you to scold Mr. Modi
Government should implement the rule whosoever died in hospital !!! The hospital will have to give the compensation to the family then we can see the dead graph.
bhai wo jisse tu baat kar rahe ho wo sab janta hai per kuch nai karegha kyo ki bjp become 1.not nation ... uske haath bandhe hue hai because congress should not bcom 1... ye sare chor chor mosere bhai hai ... aap ka khyaal khood rakho ... rip for your loss
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
435 comments
Ssgll A.an hour
The government gives a shit about us
Tejas S.an hour
Dear woke people...health is a state subject
Sompa K.2 hours
I m so sorry and feel pain for you... but why each and everyone blames Modi?? There are many people who are equally responsible
Sunny V.3 hours
PMO India
Shah J.3 hours
Dont vote for the wrong-Right...these ppl were elated with their choice of governance prior to covid...
Suhail S.3 hours
Vote for BJP
Rajander P.3 hours
Go on cursing PM. He is the person who has been developing health infrastructure in the country since independence. Due to his lack of Vision he could not make it. PM should have done wonders in the country for the last 7 years. So He need to be made accountable for oxygen, ICU beds , hospitals & now vaccines for entire country as the State government whom the people of those states have become vasooli governments & nothing else. Well said for genocide PM should be made accountable and we the people of India will go on cribbing. Loss of a family member hurts & pinches the family .
Rakesh K.3 hours
Why heading .. murdered by system... , Heading sud be clear and loud.. murdered by Central Govt., with help of state govt. CG has failed in protecting life of citizen, opposite to jurisprudence of how state came into existence. V bad.. state has totally failed.. but why to blame politicians, u didn't voted for education n health... So state has alw least bothered to provide health n education. They know how to win election, citizens must be aware to be ready for more sufferings. I don't blame anybody. Don't blame politicians.. they are doing the same for which they were brought into power. Building statues and building ram mandir was their agenda. They are making that. If u choose govt for education and health, govt will provide it. Things will be right when people will vote on real issues.
Calvin M.3 hours
Sorry for your loss and condolences. Keep vote for idiotic cow shits. Still they says take bath in cow shit corona will go away.... go corona, go corona
Sai K.4 hours
It's hard to hear the loss of loved ones. If prime Minister alone can control this then we won't call this as health emergency or pandemic. There are so many people responsible for this, starting from a common citizen to prime minister. Central government for not predicting the situation, state governments who sat silent and simply blamed centre, local authorities who behaved like vultures, caste based system for giving highest positions across all government sectors paying high salaries with no outcome, citizens who are encouraged this system, people who criticised indian vaccines and tried to stop in each and every step and questioning vaccine shortage now, people who compared vaccine with mineral water, people who said vaccine is not important before 2nd wave, people who always complaints in paying tax, people who didn't follow safe guidelines, people who were corona positive and walk on streets without thinking about others, earlier governments, including myself commenting on you and doing nothing.
Msjd A.4 hours
All the BJP ministers are under ground! I hv not seen a single minister taking note of the situation where is Ravi shanker, smiriti irani, jadekar, pradhan, and others, they themselves r scared and worry abt their lives. More over where is RASHTRIYA SEWAK SANGH, arey thoda sewa chita kou aag laga kar hi kardeytey desh wasiyiun ki
Ravi K.4 hours
..Sir Start questioning to our CM...is he sleeping...we choose CM and local bodies for our medical facilities....after 74 yr still bihar struggle for industries /education/Medical....so worker go for other states for work ..you have seen many videos of migrants workers...same in all fields....IS MODI responsible for this...we are stupid to cover them...now time to question to him... on what basis they run govt for last 74 Yr....
Hindu H.4 hours
Yaha young log mar rahe ha isko iske baap ki lagi ha
Hindu H.4 hours
Why u all saying gov is responsible.attainding parties.attainding shadi without masy not following covid protocol and blaming gov for this
Javaid R.4 hours
Lagegi aag tu aayege Ghar kahi zad mai....iss basti mai hamara makaan thodi hai...... Aadam Khoor
Vishwanath M.4 hours
We in india not geared up for exigencies n our politicians need to learn to serve rather than making crores of money .......no words India is gone to dogs
Neena K.4 hours
Rip
Vinayak P.4 hours
Your father has passed away on 3rd may .sorry to hear. Please do his last rituals first. After that ,I am also with you to scold Mr. Modi
Gul A.5 hours
Government should implement the rule whosoever died in hospital !!! The hospital will have to give the compensation to the family then we can see the dead graph.
Ram R.5 hours
bhai wo jisse tu baat kar rahe ho wo sab janta hai per kuch nai karegha kyo ki bjp become 1.not nation ... uske haath bandhe hue hai because congress should not bcom 1... ye sare chor chor mosere bhai hai ... aap ka khyaal khood rakho ... rip for your loss