Dad Steals Show At Jain Gay Wedding

"It is not a defect. It is not to be cured." At his gay son's wedding, the father raised this memorable toast. 👏👏

05/27/2020 4:57 AM
745 comments

  • Jestin J.
    9 hours

    From the comments what I understood is girls are very happy about that boys are becoming gay. Wait ladies. Other men are still exist. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Shibu K.
    11 hours

    salute father.... പാദ നമസ്ക്കാരം 🌹

  • Milind B.
    13 hours

    dr jains son

  • Kazim A.
    17 hours

    Good for both of them. The question is will people accept this with 100% heart....

  • Dana W.
    19 hours

    Vishal Patil what?

  • Sudeshna P.
    20 hours

    So proud of mr. Vijay. God bless ur family and your two sons

  • Dana W.
    21 hours

    I am a mother of two gay sons. It was a bit difficult at first because I knew I wouldn't be having grandchildren. However, after a couple of days I to realized my love for these two young men had not changed and today its not event an issue. Sir your speech is amazing. you are one proud father.

  • Anish G.
    a day

    😔😔😔

  • Ann A.
    a day

    This is show.. How useless they parents... Brought up son to be vanished away.... Gay..... Even small kid know this is something against nature and God's law..this kind parents will be enter hell....

  • NL A.
    a day

    Live and Let live...don't be an expert of the Nature when u r just 100 years old✌🏾

  • M K.
    a day

    Simply beautiful. He is all love

  • Leelapriyadharsini
    a day

    Great understanding and acceptance..👌👏👏 what else needed in the life..👍being ourselves is a bliss😊 man..u r lucky👍

  • Bernard B.
    2 days

    💖

  • Nasr K.
    2 days

    Team Gando spotted

  • Obaid A.
    2 days

    Disgusting! Make America Great Again.

  • Lysette P.
    2 days

    speech🥺

  • Saima S.
    2 days

    You are a wise intelligent and Good father

  • Sreenivasa R.
    2 days

    He is ready to accept that he is "homophobic" but he is not ready to give up "Jain" or "Mehta" 😂

  • Enco E.
    2 days

    .. so their descendant stop until their gay son. Pity on his parents.

  • Shristi T.
    2 days

