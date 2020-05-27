Dad Steals Show At Jain Gay Wedding

The Dichotomy In The Deaths Of Faizan And Floyd
From the comments what I understood is girls are very happy about that boys are becoming gay. Wait ladies. Other men are still exist. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
salute father....
പാദ നമസ്ക്കാരം 🌹
dr jains son
Good for both of them. The question is will people accept this with 100% heart....
Vishal Patil what?
So proud of mr. Vijay. God bless ur family and your two sons
I am a mother of two gay sons. It was a bit difficult at first because I knew I wouldn't be having grandchildren. However, after a couple of days I to realized my love for these two young men had not changed and today its not event an issue. Sir your speech is amazing. you are one proud father.
😔😔😔
This is show.. How useless they parents... Brought up son to be vanished away.... Gay..... Even small kid know this is something against nature and God's law..this kind parents will be enter hell....
Live and Let live...don't be an expert of the Nature when u r just 100 years old✌🏾
Simply beautiful. He is all love
Great understanding and acceptance..👌👏👏 what else needed in the life..👍being ourselves is a bliss😊 man..u r lucky👍
💖
Team Gando spotted
Disgusting! Make America Great Again.
speech🥺
You are a wise intelligent and Good father
He is ready to accept that he is "homophobic" but he is not ready to give up "Jain" or "Mehta" 😂
.. so their descendant stop until their gay son. Pity on his parents.
