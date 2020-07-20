Dalit Couple Ingests Poison, Police Assault Brother
Saliya S.4 hours
I think police need to be trained mentally also ...
Shahnaz A.7 hours
Why should labourers build for this filthy nexus and farmers feed a country which does not care?! First they evict and then subjugate to build their illegal structures on the very land. If Naxals exist, it is because of this filthy corrupt Nexus of politicians-administrators.
Aamir K.12 hours
This was the reason why Muslims want a free and independent nation for themselves
Krishna C.15 hours
Sickening. How can any human justify the caste system. We all breathe the same recycled air.
Sewa S.17 hours
Law breaker has to be arrested and produced to the court. Only judge can take a decision according to law. Police can not be a judge.
Lobsang N.20 hours
Very sad to see this kind of image in MP. Poor people and lower cast (Dalits) are the victims in most case even in 21st Century. It’s very unfortunate that happening in India still now.
Mhndra A.21 hours
NO PLACE ON EARTH HAPPENS LIKE THIS....IT TELL ME THAT ITS A LAWLESS COUNTRY..RUTHLESS TO POOR AND DARKER SKIN PPLE..WHAT MAKES THIS POLICEMAM AND POLICEWOMAN BETTER THAN THEM..THIS IS A 1000 YEAR OLD TRAGEDY OF CAST AND HEINOUS CRIME TO THE UNFORTUNATE AND HELP LESS..THIS CRIMINAL.POLICE OFFICERS NEED TO BE LOCKED UP AND PUNISHED FOR THIS HEINOUS MOB LYNCHING TO THIS POOR COUPLE....mhndraUSA 🇺🇸🇺🇸
Sudha K.a day
What is going to happen to those children now, these memories will scar them for life and causes behavioural issues...PTSD, alcoholism etc etc...
Sameer M.a day
Garib ko hi mar sakte he Na vo ameer hota to thodi hath lagate. Police ko pitne ka haq nahi he girftar karo aur court me pesh Karo. Marne ka haq nahi he
Rupesh S.a day
Modi ji hai toh sab mumkin hai..
Praveen X.a day
😠😡
Hari R.a day
No words
Tejas S.a day
Land encroachment is illegal in first place...
Karan K.a day
now say it.... This is why I.....
Shammi I.a day
I am from Bangladesh. We all people are living peacefully in our Country. After seeing this, I am shocked that what is this!! 💔😢
Varun K.a day
Even though justice was not done to victims. Government it self puts case on them in a rude way
Rumi B.a day
All are shits.
Balraj G.a day
Barbarians
Uwais A.a day
Indian police sab se achhi he pr is mamle me nhi agr hm others country ki police ko dekhe to wo kisi bhi gunahgar ko is tarha nhi marti balki izzat ke sath police station lekar jati he or wahi puchh tach hoti he ye dekh kr to bahut bura lg rah he .
Tak J.2 days
Sickening police behaviors!