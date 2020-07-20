back

Dalit Couple Ingests Poison, Police Assault Brother

Afraid of losing their means of livelihood, a Dalit couple drank pesticide during a land encroachment drive in Guna, Madhya Pradesh.

07/20/2020 4:42 PM
  • 390.8k
  • 937

And even more

  1. 2:34

    Dalit Couple Ingests Poison, Police Assault Brother

  2. 3:07

    Nightmarish Attack On Petrol Pump Owner

  3. 4:22

    Activists Arrested Under Terrorism Laws

  4. 4:32

    Police Encounters: Legal Or Illegal?

  5. 3:30

    How A UP Gangster Killed 8 Policemen

  6. 3:33

    Things To Do When Hospital Denies Treatment

Arte - il est temps

888 comments

  • Saliya S.
    4 hours

    I think police need to be trained mentally also ...

  • Shahnaz A.
    7 hours

    Why should labourers build for this filthy nexus and farmers feed a country which does not care?! First they evict and then subjugate to build their illegal structures on the very land. If Naxals exist, it is because of this filthy corrupt Nexus of politicians-administrators.

  • Aamir K.
    12 hours

    This was the reason why Muslims want a free and independent nation for themselves

  • Krishna C.
    15 hours

    Sickening. How can any human justify the caste system. We all breathe the same recycled air.

  • Sewa S.
    17 hours

    Law breaker has to be arrested and produced to the court. Only judge can take a decision according to law. Police can not be a judge.

  • Lobsang N.
    20 hours

    Very sad to see this kind of image in MP. Poor people and lower cast (Dalits) are the victims in most case even in 21st Century. It’s very unfortunate that happening in India still now.

  • Mhndra A.
    21 hours

    NO PLACE ON EARTH HAPPENS LIKE THIS....IT TELL ME THAT ITS A LAWLESS COUNTRY..RUTHLESS TO POOR AND DARKER SKIN PPLE..WHAT MAKES THIS POLICEMAM AND POLICEWOMAN BETTER THAN THEM..THIS IS A 1000 YEAR OLD TRAGEDY OF CAST AND HEINOUS CRIME TO THE UNFORTUNATE AND HELP LESS..THIS CRIMINAL.POLICE OFFICERS NEED TO BE LOCKED UP AND PUNISHED FOR THIS HEINOUS MOB LYNCHING TO THIS POOR COUPLE....mhndraUSA 🇺🇸🇺🇸

  • Sudha K.
    a day

    What is going to happen to those children now, these memories will scar them for life and causes behavioural issues...PTSD, alcoholism etc etc...

  • Sameer M.
    a day

    Garib ko hi mar sakte he Na vo ameer hota to thodi hath lagate. Police ko pitne ka haq nahi he girftar karo aur court me pesh Karo. Marne ka haq nahi he

  • Rupesh S.
    a day

    Modi ji hai toh sab mumkin hai..

  • Praveen X.
    a day

    😠😡

  • Hari R.
    a day

    No words

  • Tejas S.
    a day

    Land encroachment is illegal in first place...

  • Karan K.
    a day

    now say it.... This is why I.....

  • Shammi I.
    a day

    I am from Bangladesh. We all people are living peacefully in our Country. After seeing this, I am shocked that what is this!! 💔😢

  • Varun K.
    a day

    Even though justice was not done to victims. Government it self puts case on them in a rude way

  • Rumi B.
    a day

    All are shits.

  • Balraj G.
    a day

    Barbarians

  • Uwais A.
    a day

    Indian police sab se achhi he pr is mamle me nhi agr hm others country ki police ko dekhe to wo kisi bhi gunahgar ko is tarha nhi marti balki izzat ke sath police station lekar jati he or wahi puchh tach hoti he ye dekh kr to bahut bura lg rah he .

  • Tak J.
    2 days

    Sickening police behaviors!