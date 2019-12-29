Danish Man Finds His Way Back to His Birth-giver.

Separated as a toddler, this Danish man finds his Indian mum after 40 years. Take the time to discover this touching journey to the end.
41 comments
Ashokakumaraan hour
What is money
Jawkhong I.4 hours
The 🦁
Irfan B.4 hours
Congrats brother
Arpan C.4 hours
touching story
Praveen P.7 hours
Mother's love is supreme. It's really feel emotional to meet mum after a long decade. Great to see & lots of love.
Naveio N.8 hours
That’s great lovely story ! But if I would be you(hypothetically) I would not buy that bs that my indian family who sent me to education hostel never try to find me and I have to grow up to be 40 n not just me including my elder brother to search my family , all d way from Denmark..when my family if interested cud search easily from orphanage/ institution 🙏🙏. Emotions overrule logic 😂😂 . God bless you !
Indra S.8 hours
❤❤
Rajendra M.9 hours
Many Congratulations to you...!!!
Per K.9 hours
Dejligt at høre læse en god historie, det må være en speciel oplevelse at blive ført tilbage til sine rødder. Jeg sidder i rishikesh og læser din historie, jeg er da nysgerrig på at følge med i hvordan genforeningen forløber. Good luck
Crystal D.10 hours
But dont forget yr adoptive parents as well....
Shubha R.10 hours
Good for you. For an adoptee what can be greater than connecting with the birth mother.
Dhruva R.10 hours
Wow u found ur roots....!!!!!!
Farman A.11 hours
❤️❤️
Amita B.11 hours
..we should be thankful to the people who adopted them as kids and ensured a good upbringing
Mayur A.11 hours
Thats a MANMOHAN DESAI film plot all over
Swati C.11 hours
Happy for you
Singh K.11 hours
Why you are posting that, he found is "Indian mum". It should says this guy found his "mum in India"... sounds silly and racist
Brut India12 hours
Learn more about David Nielsen's journey home: https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/40-years-after-adoption-danish-man-meets-his-biological-mother-in-chennai/article30064867.ece
Elena E.12 hours
Hmmm... What if he wasn't from a good rich country like Denmark or suppose rotten Nigeria? 😆 Would she like to see him? A woman submitting kids "for educational hostel" without a man? Only a foreigner can believe that. In India nothing is done without man's approval. I hope this so-called mother won't cheat this nice man. Good luck.
Ashish A.13 hours
I think i have seen such a movie name "LION"