Danish Man Finds His Way Back to His Birth-giver.

Separated as a toddler, this Danish man finds his Indian mum after 40 years. Take the time to discover this touching journey to the end.

12/29/2019 2:58 PM
  • 102.5k
  • 59

  • Ashokakumara
    an hour

    What is money

  • Jawkhong I.
    4 hours

    The 🦁

  • Irfan B.
    4 hours

    Congrats brother

  • Arpan C.
    4 hours

    touching story

  • Praveen P.
    7 hours

    Mother's love is supreme. It's really feel emotional to meet mum after a long decade. Great to see & lots of love.

  • Naveio N.
    8 hours

    That’s great lovely story ! But if I would be you(hypothetically) I would not buy that bs that my indian family who sent me to education hostel never try to find me and I have to grow up to be 40 n not just me including my elder brother to search my family , all d way from Denmark..when my family if interested cud search easily from orphanage/ institution 🙏🙏. Emotions overrule logic 😂😂 . God bless you !

  • Indra S.
    8 hours

    ❤❤

  • Rajendra M.
    9 hours

    Many Congratulations to you...!!!

  • Per K.
    9 hours

    Dejligt at høre læse en god historie, det må være en speciel oplevelse at blive ført tilbage til sine rødder. Jeg sidder i rishikesh og læser din historie, jeg er da nysgerrig på at følge med i hvordan genforeningen forløber. Good luck

  • Crystal D.
    10 hours

    But dont forget yr adoptive parents as well....

  • Shubha R.
    10 hours

    Good for you. For an adoptee what can be greater than connecting with the birth mother.

  • Dhruva R.
    10 hours

    Wow u found ur roots....!!!!!!

  • Farman A.
    11 hours

    ❤️❤️

  • Amita B.
    11 hours

    ..we should be thankful to the people who adopted them as kids and ensured a good upbringing

  • Mayur A.
    11 hours

    Thats a MANMOHAN DESAI film plot all over

  • Swati C.
    11 hours

    Happy for you

  • Singh K.
    11 hours

    Why you are posting that, he found is "Indian mum". It should says this guy found his "mum in India"... sounds silly and racist

  • Brut India
    12 hours

    Learn more about David Nielsen's journey home: https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/40-years-after-adoption-danish-man-meets-his-biological-mother-in-chennai/article30064867.ece

  • Elena E.
    12 hours

    Hmmm... What if he wasn't from a good rich country like Denmark or suppose rotten Nigeria? 😆 Would she like to see him? A woman submitting kids "for educational hostel" without a man? Only a foreigner can believe that. In India nothing is done without man's approval. I hope this so-called mother won't cheat this nice man. Good luck.

  • Ashish A.
    13 hours

    I think i have seen such a movie name "LION"